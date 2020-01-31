The man who fought for the desegregation of the US military and founded National Freedom Day

Retired Union Civil

The war soldier General Oliver Otis Howard attended a school in Atlanta in 1868

asked the students what message to bring north, a student named Richard

Robert Wright replied, “Sir, tell me

we rise to them. “

Born as a slave near Dalton, Georgia in 1855, these words influenced his life when young Wright broke ground.

He became an educator, military officer, intellectual, politician, civil rights activist and entrepreneur. In fact, he founded a high school, college, bank, and owned several newspapers.

But above all, he fought for them

Desegregation of the military and creation of National Freedom Day on February 1st

promote harmony and equal opportunities among all

Citizens.

That’s how it works.

Coming from a slave background near Dalton

Georgia, Wright and his mother moved to Atlanta, Georgia when the civil war broke out

completed. There he attended Storrs School, an institution

founded by the American Missionary Association (AMA) to educate children of

the liberated people.

Wright moved on to become one of them

the first graduates from Atlanta University to receive his BA as a class

In 1876 he studied at some elite institutions in Switzerland

United States, including Harvard, Columbia, University of

Chicago, Oxford University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Wright remained in Georgia until 1921, where he began to work as a respected educator, journalist, and political figure.

Wright was appointed President of the Georgia State Industrial College in 1891. The facility, now known as Savannah State College, was set up to provide black people with vocational training.

Wright has also served five times as a delegate to Republican National Congresses and was the first black to be named a major in the U.S. Army during the Spanish-American War.

However, when he received a diplomatic position in Liberia in 1897, he refused, citing family and professional reasons.

After leading Georgia State Industrial College from 1891 to 1921, Wright moved to Philadelphia, where most of his children were. There he was involved in real estate, but later decided to open a bank.

Richard R. Wright

He enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School at the age of 67. He then founded the Citizens and Southern Bank and Trust Company with his son Richard R. Wright Jr. and daughter Lillian Wright Clayton, the only bank owned by blacks in the north at the time.

“Wright saw his bank as another educational tool, aimed at teaching black workers how to save their money and budget for their low income. In those days, many white institutions either did not accept black customers or, as Julia Wright noted, treated them rude, ”writes Rachel Kranz in the book African-American Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs.

Wright’s bank, which later offered black clients insurance and mortgages, remained stable during the economic crisis in the city. It had a net worth of $ 5.5 million when it was sold in 1957, a decade after Wright’s death.

For someone who is said to have known all of the U.S. Presidents from Hayes to Truman personally, Wright, a civil rights lawyer, wrote a letter to President Truman about a brutal attack by white police officers on a returned black veteran.

Truman called for an investigation and the suspects were brought to trial. However, they were acquitted by a purely white jury. Wright didn’t end there. Together with some white liberals, he campaigned for a federal civil rights commission.

Truman agreed and in 1946 founded a civil rights committee to examine the status of “civil rights in the country” and propose measures to strengthen and protect them.

The committee’s report, published in October 1947, suggested, among other things, “that any discrimination and segregation based on race, color, creed, or national origin in the organization and activities of all branches of the armed forces be stopped immediately.”

Truman finally ordered the separation of the U.S. forces

Armed Forces after signature of an order issued on July 26, 1948.

Wright was not alive to see the result of what he had fought for, but before his death he campaigned for Congress to create February 1 National Freedom Day.

The entrepreneur and civil rights activist proposed this day

is set aside to commemorate the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the 13th

Change that frees all US slaves.

The holiday was only formally created one year ago

after Wright’s death when Truman signed the measure

Act in 1948 and now serves as the first day of Black History Month.