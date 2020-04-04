The man who led the interrogation investigation said Trump was trying to get the vote to ensure a dangerous re-election.

“Donald Trump is trying to make voting dangerous in order to prevent dissent and ensure his re-election,” the Democrat, who led the impeachment hearing, said.

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said a day after the president that people who vote by mail often “cheated” and that everyone should vote in person and by identifying the image – despite the pervasiveness of the coronavirus. Which is wavy all over it. Country.

Mr Trump was asked when a face-to-face vote should take place in the early election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, despite efforts by the state governor to move the ballot.

Other preliminary elections this month – in Alaska, Wyoming, Puerto Rico and Ohio – have been changed to postal voting, but Republicans in Wisconsin are trying to do so in one of the states to win the presidency this year. 2016 is very important to resist.

“The president has claimed that Wisconsin is really about Mr. Trump, who has endorsed a conservative judge, but he doesn’t believe he believes that,” the president said in a daily briefing at the White House. Letters should be used in the election cycle. He was re-elected in November.

“No, because I think a lot of people cheat by mail by e-mail. I think people have to vote by ID – voter ID. I think voter ID is very important,” he said. The reason they don’t like the voter ID is because they want to cheat

“When you buy something, when you buy something, you look at your cards and credit cards and your various cards – in many of them you see your image. Not all of them, but in many of them. You have to.” “Have a picture of yourself – about you – to vote. It should be called a ‘voter ID’. They should have it. And it should not be sent by mail.”

“It has to be this way: you go to a booth and show your pride. You don’t send it through the letter that people choose – if you sign it, all the bad things can happen.” When the signature is done, that is – if they sign it until they are entered and tabulated.

You must vote at the booth. You must also have a voter ID, because when you have a voter ID, this is a real deal. “

Republicans regularly support the voter ID, claiming it will reduce electoral fraud. Critics say, however, that there is little fraud in the US election, and that the voter ID is part of a broader program to try to disqualify potential Democratic voters, especially poor people who may be trying to obtain the necessary documents. Republicans are also accused of trying to limit the votes of the poor by closing polling stations and denying votes to those convicted of criminal offenses.

Mr Schiff, who led the investigation into the impeachment of the president in parliament and then filed the case in the Senate, criticized the president’s remarks.

Mr Trump was interrogated after his attempt to pressure the Ukrainian president to intervene in the 2020 election by announcing an investigation into a possible Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, by impeachment for abuse of power and his obstruction.

On Saturday morning, Mr. Sheff voiced his displeasure: “After being caught trying to rig the next election, Trump opposes voting by letter through concerns about” fraud. “

“It’s nonsense. He prefers to vote for millions of Americans if they help re-elect him.

“Every American should be able to vote through a secure ballot.”

On Friday, Mr Trump said he expected the general election to be held on November 3.

The president has repeatedly claimed that three million votes were cast against him – a number that Hillary Clinton defeated by popular vote – even though she has so far failed to provide evidence.

He claimed before the election that if he lost it, it was because the other side had cheated.

He has also disputed allegations by his intelligence chiefs that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in order to defraud him. At a news conference in Helsinki in 2018 with Vladimir Putin, he said he did not believe the Russian president was convinced that Moscow was involved.

