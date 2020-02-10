The man who said the girlfriend was attacked by three women who have now been accused of brutally murdering her

WARNING: Graphic content

An American, who has now been accused of brutally beating his girlfriend to death, told the authorities that three women jumped her.

Nicholas Forman, 23, is charged with murdering 23-year-old Sabrina Harooni in Maryland, United States.

ID documents show that Harooni was beaten so badly that the emergency doctor said her students were “blown out”.

An Uber driver told the investigators that he drove the Forman couple’s house on Sunday evening.

He heard Forman become aggressive towards Harooni when she joked about receiving an SMS from an ex.

The driver said he kept bothering her and demanding her cell phone, and became increasingly angry that she hadn’t let him do it. “You’re scaring me,” Harooni reportedly told her friend.

Sabrina Harooni was brutally beaten. Photo / delivery

The driver told the authorities concerned that he had driven up the street but had come back with the windows shut and heard the two arguing. He waited for the screaming to stop and then drove off.

The next day, Forman called another Uber to take his girlfriend’s lifeless body to the hospital.

The second Uber driver told Forman police that his girlfriend had been injured in a fight last night.

A doctor said she only wore sweatpants and a ball shirt. When she took off her pants, wood chips ran out.

A nurse described Harooni’s body as “freezing cold”. She had dried blood in her nose and vomit in her mouth.

Her friend reportedly told another nurse that Harooni drank and jumped from three women, but went to bed well that night.

The nurse, who performed CPR at Harooni, said she could feel fluid in her lungs.

A search of Forman’s house revealed a large strand of hair similar to Harooni’s and a piece of carpet, pillow case, and fitted sheet with blood on it.

Forman was reported to have told the police that three women had beaten Harooni the night before.

Investigators searched two phones that were in Forman’s possession and found a photo taken just before midnight. It showed Harooni, who was apparently passed out in the grass in front of the house.

They also found a video in which the man who filmed it said, “This is what a fraudulent liar gets. Can you hear me? Fraudulent liar.”

Forman was arrested on Thursday afternoon.