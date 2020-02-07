The man wins a $ 250,000 jackpot 7 years after winning $ 200,000

February 7 (UPI) – A North Carolina man who funded a beach trip seven years ago with his $ 200,000 lottery jackpot plans to do the same with the $ 250,000 he won this week.

Donald Hildebran of Connelly Springs told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that he had stopped at the Quality Mart in Morganton on Tuesday and bought two scratch lottery tickets.

He said he returned to the same store later the same day and bought two more tickets, the second of which was a $ 250,000 winning 20X The Cash game.

“I thought I had earned my five dollars,” said Hildebran. “But when I scanned the ticket, it told me to go to the lottery headquarters.”

Hildebran previously won $ 200,000 in June 2013 with an Extreme Cash $ 200,000 scratch card. He said he had used some of his previous winnings to fund a trip to the beach and plans to do the same this time.

“I’m going fishing,” he said. “I go to the beach.”

This time, he plans to drive a new Ford Explorer to the beach.

“It has more space,” said the winner, “for what you need to take to the beach.”