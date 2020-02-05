The Manchester Arena bomber brother is brought to justice for murder

LONDON – The suicide bomber’s younger brother, who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, is as guilty as the attacker, a British prosecutor said on Tuesday when the surviving siblings were brought to justice for murder.

22-year-old Hashem Abedi is accused of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi, who died when he detonated a backpack bomb in the Manchester Arena foyer on May 22, 2017. 22 people died in the attack and more than 260 others were injured.

Hashem Abedi had traveled to Libya, the home of his parents, in the northwestern English city before the attack. He was arrested in Tripoli by a militia allied with a United States-recognized government in the Libyan capital and extradited to Britain last year.

He denies 22 attempted murders for the victims of the attack, one attempted murder for the injured and a conspiracy with his brother to cause explosions.

Prosecutor attorney Duncan Penny opened the case before the Central Criminal Court in London, saying the brothers took “months of planning” to assemble metal containers, nails, and screws that were used as fragments and chemicals for explosives manufacture should be used.

“This evidence suggests that the suspect in this case – the surviving brother – is also responsible for the crimes that resulted in so many deaths, serious injuries, and injuries after his dead brother detonated the bomb,” said Penny.

“The bomb that was detonated was obviously designed to kill and maim as many people as possible,” he added. “It was full of deadly splinters and was detonated in the middle of a crowd in a very public area with the intention of causing maximum damage and killing.”

The trial should last eight weeks.