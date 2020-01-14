The Manchester United manager cannot provide a transfer update for Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that there is nothing to say about the move from Manchester United to Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, the midfielder of Sporting and Portugal, was connected to Old Trafford earlier this week.

Rumors of the offer came up after Solskjaer personally tracked down 25-year-old Fernandes and the player himself wants to go to the Red Devils this month.

Bruno Fernandes could finally fly to Manchester United

But what’s the latest in terms of the proposed transfer?

Solskjaer spoke to the media against the wolves in the third round on Tuesday before the FA Cup reruns, and Fernandes’ possible move was one of the main topics.

The boss, however, was unable to provide a real update as he admitted there was nothing to be said about Red Devils’ transfer business.

“I don’t have any transfer updates, so no,” said Solskjaer. “If we get something we can tell you about, we’ll do it, but I have no news now.”

Bruno Fernandes on Man United

