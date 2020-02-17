[‘the-mandalorian’-teases-star-wars/wwe-crossover-for-year-two-as-sasha-banks-reportedly-joins-solid]

The Mandalorian‘s second time could be having a little bit of a WWE flavour, with a person star reportedly signing up for the cast.

In accordance to the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, wrestler Sasha Financial institutions has filmed scenes for period 2 of the Star Wars spin-off show, nevertheless who she might be taking part in stays a mystery.

Professional Wrestling Sheet has considering that claimed that this report is precise.

WWE’s Sasha Banking companies. Credit rating: Getty/Jon Kopaloff/Stringer

The Mandalorian‘s 2nd period is set to premiere in Oct, virtually a 12 months just after its initially season premiered in the US.

The show is yet to debut in the Uk, however will at last hit the other facet of the Atlantic when Disney+ launches in the British isles on March 24. Uk viewers will then get the next season at the identical time as the US afterwards this yr.

Disney manager Bob Iger formerly teased that the show’s characters will just take their “stories in new directions”.

Together with The Mandalorian, the new streaming system is also lining-up other Star Wars displays, which include a sequence concentrated on Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

On the other hand, it was not long ago reported that the spin-off about the Jedi master has been delayed to 2021 because of to the writer staying changed.

“I think we begin shooting early upcoming year as opposed to summer season this calendar year,” McGregor discussed a short while ago. “I assume the scripts are fantastic. They’re in actually good form. They want them to be much better. I believe we keep our very same airdate. All good.”