The man’s ex throws a roadblock

I remarried two years ago. I worked very well with my husband’s ex-wife, but we just had a roadblock during the holidays.

Last year the vacations were easier to navigate because my children’s schedule was similar to my husband’s, but this year there were all sorts of changes that needed to be made that were tense a few times. I suggested a trilingual text – the ex of my husband, my husband and I – but his ex absolutely did not say that. She then sent a text message to my husband saying that she wanted all negotiations to take place “between you and me,” which he sent to me.

At their son’s football game later that afternoon, she was sweet as a cake, so I thought it was all fake. It feels like we’re going backwards. What is a good ex-etiquette?

Slow down a bit first. Just because she wants to withdraw does not mean that the sky will fall. The moment you suggested the conversation, she was confronted with the stress of the vacation (just like you) and she was probably finished with conversations and concessions and just wanted to deal with the father of the children. A conversation will of course be useful, but at the time the suggestion might have been too much.

For the record, Ex-etiquette for parents is rule no. 4: “Parents make the rules; bonus parents support them. This is the only one of the ten rules for good ex-etiquette for parents that is subject to a reservation. When bonus parents have children themselves, extra coordination is needed – whatever you tried to do – but it’s all about tact and timing. If she texted “you and me” to her ex, I would think she’s out of control, and to be honest, exes rarely see the predicament of the ex-partner of their ex when they are Planning their children must juggle their bonus children’s’ schedule.

You do this bonus family experiment very briefly in bonus family years. My suggestion is to let your husband take the lead for a while. He sees first-hand the need to coordinate efforts, and he is everyone’s friend right now.

Maybe you should just lean back until the ex relaxes, so breathe and be patient. You are completely ahead of the game. Good for you! And good for all involved children. That is a good ex-etiquette.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, www.bonusfamilies.com.

– Tribune news service