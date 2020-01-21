The Maritime Museum buys rare 17th-century English tapestries

According to NRC reports, the Maritime Museum in Amsterdam designed two English tapestries from the late 17th century, based on drawings by the Dutch naval battle painter Willem van de Velde d.

The museum announced the arrival of the tapestries “two weeks before Brexit” after having received the necessary export authorization in close cooperation with the museums in London and Amsterdam.

The purchase, the largest in size and cost, the museum has ever made was made with the support of the State Fund for National Heritage.

The tapestries depict scenes from the Battle of Solebay in 1672 when an Anglo-French fleet attacked the Dutch Republic. The Dutch fleet under Michiel de Ruyter was able to thwart an invasion by a surprise attack with a gun-filled ship. De Ruyter’s trick not only prevented the English from going ashore, but also sank the Royal James, a brand new flagship with 800 crew members and 102 cannons.

Willem van de Velde the Elder, a famous painter of naval battles, was present at the battle and made a number of drawings on board a nearby sailing ship. The outcome of the battle was undecided, but since Van de Velde was in the service of Charles II, there was a prospect of a glorious sea victory for the English.

Based on the drawings, two sets of six tapestries were made, the first of which is still part of the British royal collection. The second set, of which the Maritime Museum now has two, was commissioned in 1688 by James II, Duke of York. Three of the tapestries are in an American collection, the whereabouts of the fourth tapestry are unknown.

The largest tapestry purchased by the museum measures 6 by 3.3 meters and shows the ready-to-battle lineup of the fleets. The second tapestry is 4.5 by 3.3 meters in size and shows the burning English flagship.

The NRC said the former tapestry owner, art dealer Simon Franses, said he was “happy” in a letter to the museum. Franses bought both tapestries in 2014 for 94,000 euros from Christie’s in London. The auction house had done little to promote the sale, and potential buyers were deterred by the state where the tapestries were located. Franses had the tapestries restored.

The tapestries will be exhibited for the first time on October 2, when the museum presents the first retrospective of the works of Willem van de Velde d. Ä. And his painter son Willem van de Velde d. J. shows.

