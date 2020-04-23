The marriage of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Cracking under Pressure?

It is Cindy Crawford e Rande GerberIs marriage in crisis? A tabloid claimed a few months ago that the spouses were “cracking under pressure” amid family problems. Gossip Cop He has not stopped reporting on the story, but now we can set the record.

In February, Women’s Day Crawford and Gerber’s alleged marriage was scrutinized because of their children. The couple’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, left headlines for her romance with Pete Davidson, while her son, Presley, was trolled on Twitter for his choice of tattoo and knows the law. The drama, according to the theme, provoked a “family crisis.” “Cindy and Rande are at the end,” a source called said. “Kaia’s relationship with Pete has been hard to bear and Presley’s problems are worse than they thought. It’s no secret that they’re firing. Trying to decide how to deal with their kids has been a nightmare and putting a lot of effort into their marriage, “the source sketch continued.

The source added that the tension has the married couple “fighting and blaming each other for not being parents strict enough to be vigilant.” The magazine claimed that the decisions their children made “could be what ultimately breaks them” and “they feel like they have failed as parents.” The unnamed source claimed things were so bad, “Cindy and Rande even took me to dorms sometimes.”

The whole tabloid narrative is as false as it is dramatic. Crawford and Gerber were not about to separate because of their children’s decisions. The model just posted a sweet photo of herself and Gerber just two days ago on her Instagram. The photo was taken when the couple spent their first vacation together, so why would Crawford post this photo if they separated? Because Women’s Day doesn’t know what it’s talking about.

In addition, Davidson and Kaia split up before the newspaper’s unfounded allegation was published. Crawford and Gerber could not be talking about the relationship if the two were already separated. In addition, the couple who split in other media were not mentioned. It should be noted that the tabloids have been wrong about the Crawford and Gerber relationship in the past.

One story, in particular, was unraveled by Gossip Cop it was in December 2018. The National Enquirer erroneously claimed that Gerber and Crawford were receiving a “billion dollar” divorce, which we corrected at the time. Obviously there was no divorce and like this story, the post was wrong. These outlets have no information on the relationship of the spouses and should not be trusted.