The Marshall Tucker Band: how to spend a million pounds on cocaine, pot and Scotch whisky

“Marshall Tucker is 94 years old and still alive,” marvelled Doug Grey, the straight-conversing frontman of the southern rock band that co-opted Tucker’s title, when Traditional Rock fulfilled him in 2011. “I satisfied him 5 a long time ago for a documentary on the band. He advised me: ‘I know you ended up dogs on the street, but I’m glad you didn’t destroy my identify.’ I was relieved that he did not discover out what pet dogs we really were.”

Constantly the bridesmaids to Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers Band, the six-piece from Spartanburg, South Carolina, had been aspect of the same Capricorn Documents secure as the Allmans, Dixie Dregs and Sea Amount. MTB defied 3 strikes of the Grim Reaper’s scythe, and accumulated album product sales of 15 million.

Virtually five decades immediately after their development, a permutation of the team continues to carry out on stage and make new audio. In some means the Marshall Tucker Band offered a mirror image of the modest-sized town from which they sprang. Just as Spartanburg is renowned for its rural simplicity, the band – finished by guitarists Toy Caldwell and George McCorkle, bassist Tommy Caldwell and drummer Paul T Riddle – met at higher school, and even at the peak of their fame they rejected a shift to a extra stylish energy foundation of the audio industry.

“Spartanburg was a small mill village that grew peaches,” Gray remembers of their start in 1972. “It was a great area to increase up households stayed shut and there was a serious sense of group.”

If this paints them as goody two footwear then feel all over again. Toy Caldwell was teetotal for their first few yrs, but the band chased gals and sank booze like it was heading out of manner.

“We drank a lot of whisky, but at the close of the day we were being usually the polite Southern fellas,” Grey reminisces. “While Skynyrd was out there tearing down the doorways, I was the a single that went down to reception and said: ‘I really do not know what happened, sir, but your Tv just fell out of the window’. I lied like a motherfucker, but somebody experienced to.”

Gray, who however sales opportunities the band, is courageous plenty of to give an belief on why Marshall Tucker hardly ever fairly attained the heights of some of their counterparts of the southern rock scene.

“Unlike a few of other bands I could point out, when we had tragedies we chose not to go out there and do tours [in honour of the deceased band members],” he suggests, acquiring ideal down to the nitty gritty. “When our male Tommy Caldwell died, we resisted proposals to pay back tribute to him that way, or to launch merchandise in memory of him. Labels asked us, we just refused to do it. I would instead mourn privately around any person than make funds and get advantage of their decline.”

The existence of utility male Jerry Eubanks, who apart from participating in the saxophone also contributed swooping, summery flute solos that reminded the listener of a summer months skylark, was an additional element that established the MTB more afield.

“Yeah, that might have held us back again at the start and almost certainly proceeds to do so nowadays,” Grey agrees. “But we generally cherished the range of instruments that this band takes advantage of.”

Guitarist Toy Caldwell was the band’s principal songwriter, but from the commence his youthful brother Tommy turned its unofficial leader.

“That was not dependent on conceitedness, but Tommy was so driven,” clarifies Paul T Riddle. “With him, it was in no way a circumstance of climbing the mountain: He’d be hoping to run by way of it.”

The group’s strange title was adopted spontaneously. With practically nothing to set on the posters for a gig with Damp Willie, someone recommended borrowing the name of a dude whose title adorned the keyring of the warehouse the place the band rehearsed.

Inspiring an technique from Phil Walden, the manager of Capricorn Data, the aid slot with Wet Willie was a lot more significant than any individual understood.

“Phil was a gentleman, and his firm experienced previously proven their value with the Allman Brothers and just before that Otis Redding, so accepting their provide was a no-brainer,” Gray remembers of his band’s first major break. Released in 1973, the band’s self-titled debut was an extraordinary introductory statement.

Just after the Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker have been undoubtedly amid Southern rock’s most nation-orientated exponents, but its eight tunes somehow distilled their melting pot of rock, region, jazz and blues, overlaid with Gray’s exceptionally soulful vocals.

“Toy and I used to go and enjoy travelling jazz festivals, which definitely impacted the way we wrote,” Gray explains. “Nobody played new music like ours.”

Caldwell’s uncommon approach of choosing the strings with the thumb of his strumming hand brought him the nickname of Skinny Thumb.

“Toy was suitable up there with Duane Allman,” thinks Gray, Riddle concurring: “The dude had an unbelievable, spontaneous present for melody.”

Marshall Tucker gigged a good deal with the Allmans, especially in ’73. “A lot of sparring went on,” Grey grins. “You’d take a look at you towards your opponent. You wouldn’t want to out-stomp anyone, but you were being keen to display them your system.”

“We were 1 of the 1st jam bands,” their then drummer Riddle believes, “but our improvisation was constantly structured.”

The spirit of neighborhood camaraderie prolonged to cameo performances from their touring buddies, with Charlie Daniels and various associates of the Allmans lending a hand on the band’s initially albums.

“It was the old Southern matter everyone sitting down on the porch actively playing a tune alongside one another, adding their own licks,” chuckles Gray. “That first time I observed that motion picture Deliverance I assumed: ‘Boy, that’s gonna be utilized from us,’ simply because we really were just a bunch of dumb hicks.”

Hicks or not, the impetus supplied by Simply cannot You See, Ramblin’ and Choose The Freeway carved the MTB a valuable foot-hold. The following year’s followup album, A New Everyday living, then sent their to start with hit: 24 Several hours At A Time.

“In just 3 months we went from taking part in to 60 individuals at a New York club called Kenny’s Castaways to opening for the Allmans at Madison Square Backyard garden,” states Gray, who, on the evening involved had to be restrained from thieving a law enforcement car or truck that experienced been left at the venue’s facet door, keys in the ignition.

“I’d had a bellyful of whisky about the prior day and a fifty percent,” he laughs. “There ended up fairly a handful of incidents like that.”

On stage, MTB promptly crafted up a head of steam. “On a tour opening for A few Puppy Night, the headliners reduce our established each individual night time, from an hour to 45 minutes, then 30,” Riddle recollects. “At the LA Forum they gave us 15 minutes, so in that quarter of an hour we went out and performed Consider The Highway, Ramblin’ and an encore of Can not You See and tore the roof off the spot.”

Touring also renewed a friendship with Lynyrd Skynyrd, even though Doug Grey received to see the good and undesirable sides of Skynyrd’s wildcard, frontman Ronnie Van Zant.

“The night I satisfied my first wife, Ronnie and I have been at a club in Denver, Colorado, looking at a non-public display by Taj Mahal,” he relates. “We ended up both kinda loaded, but almost everything was amazing right until Ronnie started out throwing hen wings at the phase. I told him: ‘I’m gonna kick your ass if you do that again’. And of system which is precisely what he did.

“I mentioned: ‘Look, I like you but hold behaving that way and I’ll have to split your arm’. Before something else took place a person of the safety guards arrived around and 3 the three of us – Ronnie, my day and I – all obtained thrown out of the club. The good thing is, it saved me from combating Ronnie Van Zant, but the knowledge did get me a new wife.”

Marshall Tucker grew to become stars on their own when their 3rd album, 1975’s Searchin’ For A Rainbow, created the Leading 40 one Fire On The Mountain, that its composer George McCorkle had originally meant for Charlie Daniels.

“When he listened to that music was heading to Charlie, Tommy reported: ‘George, have you misplaced your thoughts?’” Riddle laughs.

In November 1976, the band played in Europe for the initial and past time, accomplishing 4 British isles gigs with Grinderswitch and Bonnie Bramlett as component of a Capricorn Information offer titled ‘Straight Southern Rock’.

“The Sexual intercourse Pistols had been in the chart [with Anarchy In The UK], but the tour was quite thriving,” Doug recollects. “When we played the Hammersmith Odeon in London some of the music finished up on a King Biscuit Flower Hour are living CD.”

Off the back again of the band’s greatest strike, 1977’s Carolina Goals album offered a million copies. 30 four years later on, Read It In A Love Song continues to be an American rock radio staple, but the gentleman who sang it harbours blended inner thoughts over Toy Caldwell’s lyrical handiwork.

“I despised that music,” Grey volunteers cheerily. “I place off recording it for a complete year mainly because even though it is what we were executing out on the road, its line of: ‘I ain’t never been with a female prolonged sufficient for my boots to get old’ was just so silly. There is no denying that Toy wrote a hell of a tune, but it even now kinda bothers me.”

Soon after Capricorn went bust in 1979, the Marshall Tucker Band were being picked up by Warner Brothers for the subsequent year’s Functioning Like The Wind.

“We were so at ease at Capricorn that leaving was challenging,” Gray confesses. “They would toss these picnic-design and style events that sometimes went on for times. Absolutely everyone who was any one was there – motion picture stars, superstars, whoever. Luckily, there were being labels waiting around in line to indication us.”

Sadly, in April 1980, bassist and frontman Tommy Caldwell was killed by injuries sustained in a freak street incident. On the way to the YMCA to do the job out, his Jeep, which experienced been modified for off-street driving, collided with an additional motor vehicle and spun in excess of, causing the bassist’s head to strike the pavement.

The band briefly deemed contacting it a day but at some point employed Franklin Wilkie, a previous member of MTB precursors The Toy Factory, as a substitution.

“Tommy would’ve wanted us to have on,” Grey thinks. “What can I say? The Marshall Tucker Band has lasted lengthier than any of my marriages.”

Despite the fact that Riddle went along with the final decision, after the band’s to start with gig with Wilkie he went to his lodge place and wept.

“Nothing versus Franklin,” stresses the drummer, “but Tommy and I had been so near, I required to go residence – my heart was damaged.”

It’s possibly unsurprising, then, that McCorkle, Toy Caldwell and Riddle all give up the band adhering to the Greetings From South Carolina album in 1983. Toy Caldwell died of respiratory failure a 10 years later on, McCorkle getting rid of a battle with cancer in 2007.

“We’d experienced a very good 15-year operate,” explains Riddle of the exodus of primary members. “I remember expressing to Toy: ‘We need to cling this up’. It was turning out to be hurtful and I did not want to make it unappealing, like a divorce. Doug and Jerry desired to retain the title and they available me a large amount of funds to keep. I’d have done so had they agreed to call it anything else. But they wouldn’t.”

Eubanks remained with the Marshall Tucker Band for a further 10 years, prior to leaving Grey as the band’s sole connection with the previous. The singer has attempted to preserve factors new with influxes of more recent, more youthful blood (which include his possess nephew, Clay Cook, on flute/sax) where ever achievable, performing a least of 150 gigs a 12 months.

Now 61 several years aged, Gray has extensive considering the fact that cleaned up his life-style and is concentrated on protecting his profession right up until he drops.

“Back in 1989 my accountant calculated that I’d used a couple of million pounds on cocaine, pot and Scotch whisky,” he admits, with not a trace of regret. “But one evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, I just determined to give up every little thing – like smoking two packs of cigarettes a day – in 1 go.”

The band’s audio is even now performed on both equally rock and region radio. Can not You See has been included by extra than 20 unique artists together with Poison, Child Rock, Hank Williams Jr, Waylon Jennings and the Charlie Daniels Band.

Black Stone Cherry are the most up-to-date to spend lip company to the 38-12 months-old song on their 2011 album, In between The Satan And The Deep Blue Sea.

“Growing up listed here in Kentucky, place music and Southern rock ended up all around the radio,” guide vocalist/rhythm guitarist Chris Robertson tells Common Rock by way of explanation. “The Marshall Tucker Band mix the greatest of both worlds. They are the absolute epitome of country rock’n’roll. I’ve acquired a major spot in my coronary heart for that band due to the fact they encapsulate all the things which is great about the South.”

Although there is minimal real looking probability of a return stop by to the Uk, in the States the Marshall Tucker Band’s demonstrates now entice three generations of admirers.

“I love inviting youthful users of the audience on to stage to sing Simply cannot You See,” reveals Gray. “Derek Vans played with us when he was 12.

“I will do this until finally the day I die,” he predicts, adopted by a rueful chuckle: “So if you want to see us, y’all may possibly want to hurry up a very little.”

This feature was at first printed in Typical Rock 160, in 2011. The Marshall Tucker band are currently on tour.