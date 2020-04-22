The Marvel Universe is incomplete without this Edward Norton starrer and we tell you why

The Incredible Hulk is just a Marvel movie based on Bruce Banner’s solo ego. Although the main character in this film is Edward Norton who has acted as Hulk. This is the second MCU film after Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (२०० 2008) and Bruce Banner told us the story of how he became a big angry green man.

Today, as part of Marvelthan, I am suggesting to you why it is important to know why the Incredible Hulk is such a Hulk. Also, Edward Norton deserves praise for embarking on a banner journey across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I also think this is the most underrated Marvel movie.

Today, I’ll tell you some interesting reasons why you should watch this Edward Norton Starr ASAP:

The weapons of Tony Stark

In the opening credits of the film we see a change in the first few minutes of Bruce Banner’s Hulk. To apprehend this big green man, the weapons were purchased from Stark’s company.

Serum

In the movie, the serum used to inject Blonsky is similar to the color used in Captain America: First Avengers. The serum used in Captain America is called Super-Soldier. It is also said that they are the same serum.

Hulk’s stormy view

In the movie, we see Bruce Banner’s Hulk losing his cool several times. But no one can forget his anger at the scene of the storm. It is said that during this scene, an object like Thor’s hammer, Mizolnir, appears from the clouds.

Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark’s cameo

In the end credits scene of Incredible Hulk, Tony Stark has an interesting cameo. You have to watch the movie to find out what he does in the movie.

