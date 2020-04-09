The masked singer released the Kangaroo

Well the internet must be right about this.

Jordyn Woods has just been revealed as a Kangaroo on Masked Singers, proving to us that we have never heard of former Kardashian and Youtuber friends, models, and singer-songwriters before and certainly couldn’t take that voice off the line.

Jordyn removes his mask after losing his face with the Night Angel (still doesn’t know what to do), and then with the Astronaut, who loses his face against the Turtle. While the guesswork was pretty much everywhere throughout the season and seemed to be headed towards Blac Chyna or Lala Anthony, Jenny McCarthy eventually got it right.

So why did Jordyn, who has never performed in front of anyone, decide to do this show?

“Well, I like this show, number one,” he said. “I watch it every week with my family, but I just love the challenge, I think it’s an opportunity for people to see my unknown side even though I know it exists, so it’s really fun.”

The Kangaroo: Jordyn Woods



Kangaroo lost someone close to him, “by his own admission” found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reason, and now he wants to get back up. She referred to her bully and became a victim, and her brother was very proud of her.

Many people immediately went to Jordyn Woods, who lost his father recently and later found himself in an unfriendly spotlight, and while it didn’t sound like Jordyn to us, we couldn’t tell who sounded that way.

Angel of the night



WTF is the angel of the night? She loved that night, had a great sense of life, and the door was always open for her. The motel door numbers are 4, 5, and 6, with 2 in the key. Duck? Gangster grandma? Her super hint is a tricycle, and she says she’s a mogul and a boss.

Shows include Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil ‘Kim, then transformed into Taraji P. Henson, and now include Brandy, Tisha Campbell-Martin, and Toni Braxton.

Astronaut



She was away from home, with a sweeper, and a leg bone, and a toolbox? She referred to Pitch Perfect at one point, and she was a beautiful singer. He started at a young age. He has broken world records, and has no formal voice training. New directions include the White House, accordion, and aircraft.

Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron, and Donald Glover have all guessed.

Tortoise



He must have got a few cups of singing, and he took something “step by step” while others crashed and burned. She also cooks burgers, and she loves to surf OR win the Teen Choice Award. She said she and Nicole Scherzinger spent time together. Comic books are involved.

Jesse McCartney has multiple Teen Choice Awards, is in Dream Street Boyband, and spent the morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The Today Show in 2008. He also voiced Dick Grayson in Young Justice. It also looks like Jesse McCartney.

The Kitty



Kitty is tired of seeing what she has done, not who she is now. He wants to get rid of the stone. The instructions include a telescope with a witch, a rose petal, and a stage. She loves sewing “modern clothes for family balls.” She’s also a pretty singer, and says this is a side she’s never seen before. Robert Redford helped him get his first role, and he was close with Ana Gasteyer.

A little confused by this one. The voice still sounds Sarah Hyland or Lucy Hale-ish but the clues don’t fit. Some hints that go with Kate Bosworth, but does that sound ??

That banana



Bananas had a picnic party, saying he was hard on the outside but liquor on the inside. Indicators include blue collar, blowfish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. He was offered a rebranding at one point, and numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 appeared. He has or has a mullet, and not a stand-up comedian, which means we can’t guess Bill Engvall or Larry the Cable Guy anymore.

Guess now includes Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Bret Michaels, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.

Super 9: The Frog



The frog can move clearly and rap. Her hints include “newsflash,” leftovers, $ 106, and posters from the 1996 Olympics, and her super guide is a knight.

Our first guess is Bow Wow, who hosts 106 & Park and is obviously rap. Jenny is guessing Olympic athlete Michael Johnson, and Nicole believes it is someone she knows, and even though she can’t find out who she is, she stays with Ray J. Robin on Omarion, and another new puzzle is Alfonso Rib (bit) eiro.

Super 9: The Rhino



He was hooked up, but he got the help he needed to ride his way. “Is that a butterfly?” Nicole asked. She got an unexpected voice! His super hint is a slot machine, and music is his passion.

Jenny guesses Jason Aldean one week, and Derek Jeter another week, but Derek Jeter makes no sense.

The Robot: Lil Wayne



The first reveal of the season is another biggest star: Lil Wayne!

Robots have a lot of science references, including periodic tables, because he has so many records go platinum, but his clues are irrelevant. It’s hard to blame the sound.

The Llama: Drew Carey



The Llama seems to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. She’s a movie ghost fan?

The panel ruled it could not be Howard Stern and guesses David Spade and Joel McHale. The Internet is quickly leaving Kelsey Grammar, thanks to Seattle of all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. While David Spade played a man who became a llama in New Emperor’s Groove …

Miss Monster: Chaka Khan



Miss Monster has destroyed a huge Monster / T-Pain, and she should have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. Within two weeks, the hint was referred to as royalty. In the third week, he revealed he had done it with Robin Thicke.

She sounds a lot like Chaka Khan, although on the internet she also heard some Tina Turner. She’s not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong said. I’m sorry Ken.

The Elephant: Tony Hawk



He was a spirited man who went from park bench to leading mass movement charges, heading to the White House. The instructions included two blue birds and 10 cents of ice cream and a bit of voguing, and she was just an OK singer.

Guessing panels include Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, Tommy Lee, and Beto O’Rourke, but no one was there.

The Mouse: Dionne Warwick



He’s small and cute and probably has something to do with football. Indicators include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She’s a good singer with a longer voice.

Guys include Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.

The Taco: Tom Bergeron



Taco says he has been a part of our lives for decades. Instructions include VHS tape, anchor, Rubix cube, and trolley. The second set of instructions includes many dances. She is a beautiful singer with a very old school voice.

Nicole goes to see Regis Philbin, now 88 and retiring. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget guessed it. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.

The Bear: Sarah Palin



She is a hunter and she is hunted, she is a mama bear who is on hibernation and bored with “fake baloney” and it is clear Sarah Palin that the fact that she later sang / rapping “Baby Got Back” is not surprising.

The Swan: Bella Thorne



She got a “horror vibe” as Jenny said. There was a vampire’s teeth, and he was embarrassed, and he “re-launched and had no fun,” and “euphoric, flush with fever.” He likes to do things quickly. Also a good singer!

Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, who didn’t. Nicole guess Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin is guessing Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The T-Rex: Jojo Shiva



She was part of a group, a sister, and then a mysterious event took place that changed her world forever. A letter?

Is it just us or does this T-Rex just cast Jojo Shiva? Ken thinks he’s a Kardashian and Jenny is closer to Maddie Ziegler, but we just feel like Jojo Shiva. She sounds like Jojo Shiva, when she talks and when she sings. This is our only puzzle.

The White Tiger: Rob Gronkowski



It’s official: The Tiger White can’t sing, and he just gets a kind of rap. He’s obviously great and probably an athlete, and is a “sham shucking” champion, which makes you think of New England. She loves festive dancing.

Jamie Foxx guesses Rob Gronkowski and panelists continue to guess in two weeks. Gronk is from NY, he’s a football champion, and “Ice Ice Baby” and “I’m Too Sexy” seem like the songs he sings.

