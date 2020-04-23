The masked singer unloaded Banana

Banana has lost its skin.

The Masked Singer only says goodbye to the other contestants after the final episode, and Banan is the one who offers and throws his own head. Although his first few appearances convinced some that he was a comedian, the guess soon turned into rock star Bret Michaels, who he really is. And he’s very interested in being on the show.

“I have to tell you, I’ll do whatever it takes to get here,” he said. “This is a great show. I’ve never had fun.”

“Bret, did you choose to be a banana?” guest panelist Sharon Osbourne asked.

“I do,” said Bret Michaels. “How much does it hurt?”

“No one would think of a rock god in a banana costume,” Robin Thicke points out. True, even though Sharon Osbourne was aware of it and managed to convince the entire panel that it was she, other than Ken, it was not surprising.

Bret / Banana lost to Rhino and then Kitty, who lost in a battle against Frog. Rhino, Kitty and Frog can now join the remaining three singers – Turtle, Night Angel, and Astronaut – as the six finals compete next week.

But tonight’s episode didn’t end with Banana’s reveal. Fox debuted After the Mask, just after. Nick Cannon hosts the studio, but all the guests and viewers are in the video chat. And it doesn’t sound like it will work, but it does. Who knew it wouldn’t feel strange when the audience cheered and laughed from their own home? We can’t guess, to be honest.

Follow all the remaining participants (and all disclosures so far) below!

Kevin Winter / Getty pictures; Greg Gayne / FOX

Banana: Bret Michaels



Banana is a bit of a party, saying he is tough on the outside but a smoothie on the inside. Directions include blue collar, goldfish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. He was offered a rebranding at one point, and numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 appeared. He owns or owns a mullet, and not a stand-up comedian, which means we can’t guess Bill Engvall or Larry the Cable Guy anymore.

Guesses now include Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Bret Michaels, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.

Fox

Rhino



He was addicted to the summit, but he got the help he needed to get back on his way. “Is it a butterfly?” Nicole asked. She got an unexpected voice! The super hint is a slot machine, and music is his passion.

Jenny guesses Jason Aldean one week, and Derek Jeter another week, but Derek Jeter doesn’t make any sense.

Fox

That frog



Frogs can move and rap. Her hints include “newsflash,” leftovers, $ 106, and posters from the 1996 Olympics, and her super hint is a knight.

Our first guess is Bow Wow, who hosts 106 & Park and clearly does rap. Jenny guessed that Olympic athlete Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure it was someone she knew, though she couldn’t find out who she was, so she settled on Ray J. Robin in Omarion, and another new guess was Alfonso Rib (bit) eiro.

Fox

The Kitty



Kitty is tired of looking like she used to be, not who she is now. He wants to clean the slate. The instructions include a telescope with a witch, a rose petal, and a stage. She loves sewing “modern clothes for family balls.” She’s also a pretty good singer, and says this is a side that no one else has ever seen. Robert Redford helped him get his first role, and he was close with Ana Gasteyer.

A little confused by this one. The voice was still heard by Sarah Hyland or Lucy Hale-ish but the hint was inappropriate. Some clues to Kate Bosworth’s, but is it her voice ??

Fox

Night Angel



WTF is the Night Angel? She loved the night, was very blessed all her life, and the door was always open for her. Motel door numbers are 4, 5 and 6, with the number 2 on the lock. Duck? Gangster grandma? His superhero is a three wheel, and he says he’s a mogul and a boss.

Guesses include Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil ‘Kim, then transformed into Taraji P. Henson, and now include Brandy, Tisha Campbell-Martin, and Toni Braxton.

Fox

Astronaut



He’s far from home, with a sweater, and a leg, and a box of tools? He referred to Pitch Perfect at one point, and he was a pretty good singer. He started at a young age. He has broken world records, and has no formal voice training. New directions include the White House, accordion, and aircraft.

Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron, and Donald Glover are all guesses.

Fox

Tortoise



He must have gotten some singing, and he took it “step by step” while others fell and burned. She also bakes burgers, and she loves to surf OR win the Teen Choice Award. He said he and Nicole Scherzinger spent the morning together. Comic books are involved.

Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, is in the Dream Street boyband, and spent the morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The Today Show in 2008. He also voiced Dick Grayson in Young Justice. He also sounds like Jesse McCartney.

Getty Images / Greg Gayne / FOX

Robot: Lil Wayne



The first exposure of the season is the biggest star: Lil Wayne!

Robots have a lot of science references, including periodic tables, because they have a lot of records that are platinum, but they’re not relevant. It’s hard to blame the sound.

Getty Images / FOX

The Llama: Drew Carey



The Llama seems to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. Is he a fan of Ghost movies?

The panel ruled that it was impossible for Howard Stern to guess David Spade and Joel McHale. The Internet is fast using Kelsey Grammar, as Seattle is all about Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. While David Spade played the man who transformed into a llama in The Emperor’s New Groove …

Getty Images; FOX

Miss Monster: Chaka Khan



Miss Monster gets a huge monster on Monster / T-Pain, and she seems to be struggling with having to look and act in a certain way in public. In the second week, the hint was a lot of reference to royalty. In the third week, he revealed that he was performing with Robin Thicke.

She sounds like Chaka Khan, although on the internet she also heard some Tina Turner. She’s not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. I’m sorry Ken.

Simon Hofmann / Getty Images for Laureus; FOX via Getty Images

Elephant: Tony Hawk



He was a spirited man who went from the park bench to lead the charge of mass movement, parading into the White House. The instructions included two blue birds and 10 cents ice cream and a bit of vogue, and she was just a good singer.

Panel guesses include Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, Tommy Lee, and Beto O’Rourke, but none got there.

Prince Williams / Wireimage

Mouse: Dionne Warwick



He’s small and cute and probably has something to do with football. Instructions include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She’s a good singer with an older voice.

Guesses include Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.

ABC / FOX

The Taco: Tom Bergeron



Taco says he has been a comfortable part of our lives for decades. Instructions include VHS tapes, anchors, Rubix cube, and carts. The two hints include many dances. She’s a pretty good singer with a very old school voice.

Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, now 88 and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget guessed it. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.

Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Michael Becker / FOX

Bear: Sarah Palin



She’s a hunter and she’s been hunted down, she’s a mama bear who is in a state of hibernation and bored of “phony baloney” and it’s clear Sarah Palin that the fact that she later sings / knocks “Baby Got Back” is shocking.

Shutterstock; Michael Becker / FOX

The Swan: Bella Thorne



She has a “horror vibe” as Jenny says. There were vampire teeth, and he was embarrassed, and he “ran back and had no fun,” and “euphoria, blushing with fever.” He likes to do things fast. Also a good singer!

Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, who didn’t. Nicole guess Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin is guessing Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Scott Kirkland / Shutterstock; Michael Becker / FOX

The T-Rex: Jojo Shiva



He was part of a group, a brotherhood, and then a catastrophic event that changed his world forever. U-letter?

Is it just us or the T-Rex that just cast Jojo Shiva? Ken thinks he’s Kardashian and Jenny is closer to Maddie Ziegler, but we feel like Jojo Shiva. She sounds like Jojo Shiva, both when she talks and when she sings. This is our only guess.

Noam Galai / Getty Images / FOX

White Tiger: Rob Gronkowski



It’s official: The White Tiger can’t sing, and he can only rap. He’s obviously great and probably an athlete, and is a “clam shucking” champion, making you think of New England. She loves festive dancing.

Jamie Foxx guesses Rob Gronkowski and panelists continued the guesswork in the second week. Gronk is from top NY, he is a football champion, and “Ice Ice Baby” and “I’m Too Sexy” sound like the songs he sings.

watch Boddi / Getty Images / FOX

The Kangaroo: Jordyn Woods



Kanguru lost someone close to him, “by his own admission” finding himself in the wrong place for the wrong reason, and now he wants to get back up. He refers to the bully and becomes a survivor, and his younger brother is very proud of him.

Many people are looking for Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and then finds herself in a bad spot, and while her voice does not sound like Jordyn to us, we cannot tell who heard it.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8pm on Fox.