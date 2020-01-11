The Masquerade Gala benefits the Greg Hodnett Foundation in York County

Loading...

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, PA. – People in York County put on a mask on Saturday evening and wear their best clothes for a good cause.

The Greg Hodnett Foundation benefited from an entertaining evening at Wyndridge Farm in York Township.

The Memorial Foundation helps reduce the financial burden on a family who has lost a loved one to races.

The people at the gala also got a familiar face; Lyndsay Barna from Fox43 closed the event.

The masquerade gala offered a silent auction, sweepstakes and lots of entertainment.

“You know, when we first thought about it and talked about it, I thought that this is not something racers will be participating in, but that’s fine because we can address other people outside the racing community. We had a great one Answer, “said Sherry Hodnett of the Greg Hodnett Foundation.

Lyndsay Barna will learn a lot more about the gala and an interview with Kasey Kahne at Sunday Sports Frenzy.

