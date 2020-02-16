[the-massive-moon-say-festival-bosses-not-doing-the-job-to-gender-well-balanced-line-ups-are-“full-of-shit”]

The Significant Moon have branded festival bosses who aren’t attempting to function in direction of reserving gender balanced line-ups as “full of shit” at the NME Awards 2020.

Talking on the purple carpet throughout this week’s celebration at London’s Brixton Academy, the four-piece backed up a host of artists calling for 50/50 gender splits on pageant line-ups.

“It’s extremely critical,” guitarist Soph Nathan mentioned to NME, with vocalist Jules Jackson incorporating that festival bosses who are not seeking to perform in direction of gender well balanced line-ups are “full of shit”.

“Our society is sexist, and that is reflected in all industries,” bassist Celia Archer included. It is not stunning, [but] it’s disappointing in a imaginative industry. We’re just executing what we do and with any luck , it’ll hold transforming.”

Across the NME Awards 2020, many artists backed the get in touch with for gender balanced pageant line-ups. Billy Bragg stated we require to “aim for as around as possible 50/50 as we can get,” whilst Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis demanded that “it’s got to transpire.” The opinions appear in the wake of The 1975’s Matty Healy pledging to only engage in festivals that have gender well balanced line-ups.

The Massive Moon. Credit score: Pooneh Ghana/Press

