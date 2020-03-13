The master’s degree was postponed due to coronavirus

On Friday morning, Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2020 edition of The Masters, has been postponed due to coronavirus.

A statement from Fred Ridley, president of the Augusta National Golf Club:

On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a note saying that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the female National Augusta fan and the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals have not changed. Unfortunately, the growing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that will be disappointing to many, though I trust it to be appropriate under these unique circumstances.

Taking into account the latest expert information and analysis, we have decided to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope that this postponement will put us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Governor’s Office, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We thank all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.

We recognize that this decision will hurt many, including our loyal customers. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. The updates will also be posted on our website, Masters.com.

As COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of people everywhere, we seek to understand this decision and know that you share our concerns, given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.

According to the Associated Press:

The decision comes 12 hours after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan canceled four tournaments, starting with the final three Championship Games and his $ 15 million bag.

The players were already budgeting for the Masters to be canceled as they left the TPC Sawgrass on Friday morning. The virus gained momentum in the sports world, and the decision to cancel golf – after trying to play the Championship without players – was inevitable.

“The world is not ending, but it is a small check of reality,” said Kevin Na. “Golf is not that important when you look at what’s happening in the world. I know the master is postponing. I think they are doing well and I look forward to playing Masters by the end of the year.”

Augusta joins the NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL and English Premier League, suspending play for the next few weeks or months, to stop the spread of the virus.

