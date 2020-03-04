[The Masters still on amidst Coronavirus fears]

AUGUSTA, GA (WOLO) — In accordance to the Augusta Nationwide Golf Club, the Masters Event is still on routine irrespective of expanding fears in excess of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Wednesday, the golfing club states, “Augusta National is not only monitoring the circumstance carefully, but also consulting with related specialists, like the Entire world Wellness Business, Centers for Illness Control and Avoidance (CDC), Georgia Division of Community Overall health and area authorities.”

In accordance to Chairman Fred S. Ridley, “Based on our knowledge of the predicament at this time, we are continuing as scheduled for the Augusta Nationwide Women’s Novice, the Generate, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Event. We will go on to assessment the readily available specifics and info with the specialists and authorities, set up safety measures and consider appropriate action to assure the protection of all associated.”

The Women’s Beginner is scheduled for April one-four, the Travel, Chip and Putt finals are April 5, practice rounds for the event run April six-8, and event enjoy is April nine-12.