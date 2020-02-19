[The Masters: Who hasn’t got an invitation for Augusta yet? The | Golf news]

%MINIFYHTML1a8e2818b5e937b6b1adf06b54690e9011%

From the majors to the Ryder Cup, we take a look at what to expect at Sky Sports Golf in 2020

The men’s opening race of the year is only 50 days away, with a number of notable names still to secure their place in the field of Masters.

There are currently 92 players scheduled to play at Augusta National on April 9, where Tiger Woods returns as a defending champion after securing a 15th title in last year’s contest.

The only way that a player who still qualifies can win an invitation is to be in the top 50 in the world when the rankings are published on March 30, the week before the tournament, or winning one of the next seven PGA Tour events.

Graeme McDowell He jumped back to the top 50 in the world with the victory at Saudi International, his first European Circuit title since 2014, although the Northern Irishman will have to remain within that mark in the coming weeks to reserve a tenth appearance at the Masters.

McDowell’s best result in the Masters is 12th tied in 2012

South Africa Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in a situation similar to McDowell after his victory in Dimension Data Pro-Am led him to the 48th position in the world rankings, while his compatriot Branden Grace – who won the South African Open last month – is ranked 70th while seeking to qualify for the eighth consecutive year.

Collin Morikawa He is currently number 49 in the world after starting his 2020 with five consecutive results in the first 30, while his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship last July does not grant exemption because it was a field event opposite the week from The Open.

Morikawa has not yet lost a cut on the PGA Tour since he became a professional

Ex world no 1 Martin KaymerThe five-year exemption for the winner of the 2014 US Open has ended, with Keegan Bradley (59) and former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk (71) among the other main champions that are currently not set to appear.

Winner of the Dubai Desert Classic Lucas Herbert (80) is with Morikawa in the group of six players who make their debut at the World Golf Championship this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship and have not yet received an invitation to the Masters, with Scottie Scheffler (51st) and British Masters champion Marcus Kinhult (95) also on that list.

World no 54 Tom lewis He is the best ranked Englishman who still seeks to qualify for the Masters, while Eddie Pepperell (63) and Scotland Robert MacIntyre (66) both need to rise in the world rankings in the coming weeks to claim their place in Augusta.

Alex Noren (96o) is set to be lost for the first time since 2016, while Viktor Hovland (102) – who impressed as an amateur in last year’s contest – and Thomas Pieters (70), which finished tied fourth in 2017, have not yet secured their invitations.

Noren has only achieved a world top 10 in its last 31 starts

The 50 best in the world after the conclusion of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the end of March will receive their Masters invitations, and the final place in the field will be for the winner of the Valero Texas Open from April 2 to 5. .

Watch the Masters from April 9 to 12 live on Sky Sports, with the four days live exclusively on Sky Sports for the first time.