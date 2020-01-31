The math teacher goes to the river to add math lessons to life

Fathi Hussein uses a new approach to training to attract students. – Picture from Twitter / Fathihussein

KUALA LUMPUR, January 31 – The Malaysian teacher Fathi Hussein has taken the trouble to take additional math classes with Sungai Congkak in Hulu Langat.

Fathi was no stranger to making instructional videos and had taken a different approach by choosing a refreshing background as the “classroom”.

“We actually wanted to go swimming when I suddenly came across a white board in the car.

“Then I got the idea to record there and then with another math teacher, Amir Maaruf.

“The purpose of the video is to show students that additional math is not a difficult subject, and the relaxed video is meant to interest them in learning,” Fathi told Mstar.

According to Fathi, his teaching methods are evolving to keep up with students who have become accustomed to rapidly changing technologies.

TWITTER – https://twitter.com/mathsanova/status/1222896455276355584

When looking for more creative and trendy approaches to attract students, teachers should keep up with current trends.

“Nowadays, students are up to date with social media. Knowledge is available and is just a click away.

“I use a new element to get closer to the students so that I can persuade them to learn more,” he said, adding that the students should be more courageous in making mistakes because only mistakes can make us improve ourselves.

Fathi Hussein and his team, Sirpuloh, will host a seminar in Mathematics, Biology and Economics in Selangor this February, although they plan to add Pahang, Melaka, Kelantan, or Terengganu to their list.

Swiss Post has so far collected more than 250,000 views and over 9,000 retweets.

