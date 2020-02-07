“The Matrix 4” on set gives a first glimpse of Keanu Reeves as a Neo

New footage of Keanu Reeves has appeared online for the upcoming science fiction sequel, The Matrix 4.

Fans with eagle eyes will find that Reeves’ character Neo has made some notable changes to his clothing as he wore a more casual green jacket, jeans, and beanie hat.

The footage was originally taken by a local, Doug Dalton, in San Francisco’s Chinatown where the scenes were shot.

Online users have already speculated that Neo’s unusually ordinary fashion options could result in it being reinserted into the matrix.

The iZombie actor Andrew Caldwell was recently confirmed by franchisees Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff.

Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will repeat their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe in the film, which will be released in 2021. Lana Wachowski also returns to stage the film.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Abdul-Mateen is a young Morpheus – who was portrayed in Laurence Fishburne’s original trilogy – while Iron Fists Hewick is supposed to play a neo-style female character.

However, not everyone will return. Hugo Weaving, who portrayed Agent Smith in the first three films, recently confirmed that he will not be shown because the filming conflicted with his leading role in the theater production of The Visit.

The original film in the franchise was released in 1999 with two sequels – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions – both followed in 2003.

Matrix 4 is expected to be available in UK cinemas in May 2021.