The Mayor of China, Wuhan, is expecting another 1,000 virus cases in the world city

People wearing protective masks will be seen by taxi on January 26, 2020 in Wuhan, a city at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that killed at least 56 people and infected nearly 2,000. – AFP picture

SHANGHAI, May 10 / PRNewswire / – The Mayor of China’s Wuhan, epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that killed 56 people and infected more than 2,000 in China, is expecting another 1,000 new patients in the city today.

Wuhan’s city government will continue to build specialized hospitals for infected patients, Zhou Xianwang told reporters.

The pressure on the supply of medical goods such as protective suits, masks and glasses has decreased to a large extent, which is partly due to the increased private donations.

Wuhan, a city of around eleven million people and the capital of Hubei Province, has been virtually blocked as efforts to contain the outbreak intensify.

Pictures of hospital corridors with people seeking treatment are widespread on Chinese social media, and residents have complained about rising prices for essentials like vegetables.

Zhou insisted today that the city’s food prices were stable and that food supplies were sufficient.

Hubei Province governor Wang Xiaodong told reporters during the briefing that he felt “tortured” and responsible for the outbreak. – Reuters