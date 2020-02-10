The Mayor of Clearwater welcomes Phillies for the 74th time and helps unload the equipment

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – The Philadelphia Phillies equipment truck entered Clearwater to unload for spring training on Sunday morning.

This spring the Phillies came to Clearwater for the 74th time and Mayor George Cretekos was there to greet them at their home.

“This is a great start to the season,” said Mayor George

Cretekos.

The truck transports everything from baseball and bats to uniforms

and so much more. Mayor Cretekos comes to us every year to help the staff unload

and get ready for spring training.

“It’s special to come here,” said Phillies Equipment and referee manager Dan O’Rourke. “The mayor is here to help, and that doesn’t happen often in other cities.”

Mayor Cretekos says 8 On Your Side Baseball plays a big role

of cities in the Bay Area.

“Sometimes we forget that spring training is a way to lure people here, be it Phillies, Yankees or Blue Jays,” added Cretekos.

Cretekos awards this longstanding relationship to everyone in Clearwater who welcomes the team, their families and fans.

“Our hotel industry is so good at welcoming them that they come back in other seasons,” said Cretekos. “Sometimes we forget that.”

Phillies’ first spring training is scheduled for this Wednesday and the first spring training in Clearwater will take place on February 23.

