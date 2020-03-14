The Mayor of Illinois issues a coronavirus order that bans arms sales

Mayor of Champaign, Illinois, Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen (D) issued an executive order on Thursday that gives him the power to stop the sale of ammunition and firearms in the city.

The city of Champaign announced the executive order, saying:

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued an executive order declaring a local emergency in the city of Champaign related to the COVID-19 virus, which causes or is expected to cause widespread health effects on members of the community. The provisions of Chapter 12 of the Champaign Municipal Code provide the mayor with the authority to declare an emergency for a limited period of time. In this way, the mayor can exercise important emergency powers at the beginning of the emergency, and then provide an opportunity for the city council, as a whole, to deal with an emergency.

The city of Champaign released additional information on the executive order on Friday.

The order makes certain powers available to the mayor, should he choose to use them. WAND17 reports that a ban on the sale of ammunition and firearms is one of the powers made available, and the Washington Examiner reports that the order also gives Feinen the power to ban sales of alcohol and reduce sales of gasoline.

Champaign City Communications Chief Jeff Hamilton said: “The executive order allows the city to be flexible to adequately respond to the emergency needs of our community. None of the options will necessarily be implemented, but they will be available to protect the well-being and security of our community, if needed. “

