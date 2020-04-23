The Mayor of Las Vegas called No Problem to Re-Open

LAS VEGAS – Nevada officials have criticized Wednesday’s lawsuit by Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman after she called on casinos and other businesses unnecessary to reopen and suggested the city could be in position. testing to measure the impact during Coronavirus infection. A city official called his statements “reckless and dangerous” and another described him as a “scandal.”

Goodman, during a 25-minute interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN, said she wants everything open, including casinos, restaurants and small businesses, and the return of large crowds.

The liberal mayor suggested “‘viruses have been here for a long time'” and she said she has recommended Las Vegas residents to be a “control group” to see how closures and restrictions affect the city.

Goodman said “I was given the power to be a management team and my geologist told us that you couldn’t do it because people from all parts of Southern Nevada were coming to work in the city,” Goodman said. “We want to be photographers on the side so you have some level of action to take.”

Goodman for weeks has talked about Gov.D.’s directive. Steve Sisolak has ordered the closure of casinos and non-core businesses, calling it “all crazy” that “kills Las Vegas.”

Sisolak repeatedly retreated, saying he understood the harm the economy creates but saving lives was more important.

In a series of messages that responded Wednesday evening, the governor said casinos are working with state gambling regulators to create safe ways to reopen, but Nevada will begin welcoming visitors as soon as the time is right.

“We take this very seriously,” he said.

Goodman, 81, was elected in 2019 to serve his third and final term as mayor. She had no control over the Las Vegas Strip of the casino because she was beyond the city limits, though the old casinos near the Fremont Street district fell within its bounds.

The mayor said Wednesday that while she wants the casinos to reopen, she has not provided guidance on how to do so safely and with social anxiety, saying, “This it’s up to them to assess, “and” I’m not the owner. “

She collapses when asked if she herself will enter the casino that reopens, stating that she has a family and does not gamble and is too busy. She also dismissed a Chinese study in which Cooper cited the spread of COVID-19 in a restaurant, saying, “This is not China, it’s Las Vegas, it’s Nevada.”

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen said Goodman “doesn’t talk in all of us,” and that reopening now “is unfounded and contrary to the medical profession.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat representing Las Vegas, said Goodman does not represent the area “literally or literally” and should follow the advice of scientists who tell people to stay home.

Justin Jones, a Democrat who lives in the Clark County Commission that oversees the area, called the mayor “a disgrace” and said her comments insulted citizens and businesses in the area. His colleague Michael Naft called the mayor’s remarks “vague and dangerous” and said the restrictions would soon become a stumbling block for those who have committed.

The employees’ casino business, which represents 60,000 expats, cooks, housekeepers and other employees, said Goodman’s statements were “a serious reflection of the core values ​​of first-time employees who experiencing the impact of this crisis. “

The group’s secretary, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, said “workplaces need to be healthier and healthier – not white food.”

The group says 11 of its members so far have died from COVID-19.

Across the state, 172 people have died from the disease and more than 4,000 have tested positive. Most people who get the virus experience symptoms like fever and cough that appear within two to three weeks. Adults and the elderly and people with mental health problems may be subject to serious illness, including pneumonia, and death.

