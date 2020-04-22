The Mayor of Las Vegas Faces Reaction after Offering City as a ‘Control Group’ to Test Reopening

The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, has come under fire after apparently offering his city to “become a control group” by ignoring prevention restrictions and reopening amid a Covid-19 pandemic.

Goodman made an offer Wednesday during an interview with CNN Anderson Cooper. The mayor said he wants casinos and other crowded areas to return to business despite public health problems, noting that the city only saw 150 deaths from the virus, out of a total population of 2.3 million. Cooper asked him if the relatively low mortality rate might be caused by people who stayed at home and followed the guidelines.

“How do you know until you have a control group? We offer to be a control group,” Goodman answered.

Cooper appeared surprised at his response and pressed the mayor, asking if he volunteered as a Las Vegas resident to be a control group to see if “his theory of social distance worked or not.”

“What I’m saying is I offered to be a control group and I was told by our statisticians ‘You can’t do that,'” Goodman said. “And I said ‘oh, that’s very bad,’ because I know when you have an illness you have a placebo that gets water and sugar and then you have one who really gets an injection. We would love to be that placebo.”

Goodman said Cooper was an “alarmist” because he suggested that the crowded environment of casinos could be like a “petri dish” for spreading the virus.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told CNN Anderson Cooper that safety issues were not his responsibility but insisted that busy city casinos should be reopened despite public health problems amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ethan Miller / Getty

The mayor also said that he believed he might have contracted Covid-19 in January and had offered to donate his plasma in the hospital to help people currently infected with the disease. He did not offer additional details or information about whether he had been tested for the virus or not.

During a Tuesday night appearance on MSNBC, he said he “made the assumption that everyone was a carrier” but that it was time to “move forward” by opening up the city, even though the virus was highly contagious and potentially deadly.

Newsweek contacted Goodman’s office to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Interviews quickly become viral and reactions on social media are fast and hard, with a number of prominent figures criticizing the mayor for his comments.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, a Las Vegas native, said the mayor was “perverse dangerous,” when describing the interview as “crazy” and calling for his resignation in several tweets.

“@Mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman has to resign before lunch arrives today,” tweeted Kimmel. “He’s a shame for my hometown.”

@Mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman had to resign before lunch arrived today. He is shameful for my hometown.

– Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 22 April 2020

Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu said that the mayor had “embarrassed himself” and suggested that his political career might have been irreparably damaged.

“Anderson Cooper may have just finished his career,” tweeted Negreanu. “I can’t imagine a public official getting worse in an interview. There should be a rule of mercy. Stop fighting!”

Filmmaker and comedian Judd Apatow suggested that Goodman’s actions could lead to death, while sharing an interview video clip in which the mayor insisted that a strategy to reopen the casino safely was not his responsibility, but something that casinos had to “find out.”

“Wow – Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is a dangerous person,” Apatow tweeted. “Watch this and always remember how important your election is. There are some really stupid people out there who can end your life.”

Wowâ € ”Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is a dangerous person. Watch this and always remember how important your voice is. There are some really stupid people out there who can end your life. https://t.co/yqczHirtrI

– Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 22, 2020