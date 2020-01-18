The Mayor of Manchester criticized rappers for controversial texts about the attack on the arena

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has criticized Eminem after noticing the Manchester Arena bombings on his new album.

The rap icon surprised fans this morning (January 17) with the release of “Music To Be Murdered By”, which features collaborations with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and the late Juice WRLD.

But on “Unaccomodating,” which features Young M.A, he controversially refers to the 2017 attack, in which 22 people lost their lives when a suicide bomber appealed to fans when they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“I’m thinking about screaming bombs away during the game. As if I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert and waiting,” Eminem knocks on the track.

Within a few hours of the album’s arrival, the rapper faced a series of backlashes, including from the city’s mayor.

Andy Burnham told the BBC: “This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to families and all concerned.”

The Detroit rapper also came under fire on social media. Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was killed in the attack, said on the line: “It feels like he’s piggybacking the glory of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and saying nasty things about other celebrities.”

Ok, I just watched the 11 minute clip. It feels like he’s plunging into the glory of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and saying nasty things about other celebrities. Not smart. Completely pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not get involved. https://t.co/fE9MbepeqN

– Figen Murray (@FigenMurray), January 17, 2020

“I’m disgusted, how did he or his team think that was okay? It’s garbage, ”wrote one user.

Another said: “The fact that Eminem joked about the Manchester attack in his song makes me sick. he can’t get out. He has uttered her name in full and cannot deny it at all. disgusting. How insensitive you have to be to say something like that. “

However, others pointed to Eminem’s famous form for controversial texts – after referring to 9/11 in 50 cents patiently waiting.

One wrote: “I see Eminem all over the trend page for some texts. Especially the bombings on Manchester and let me just say … his name is slim and dodgy and he’s been doing this shit for over 20 years. Stop being a sensitive fool and just listen to the damn music bruh. “

His fans also pointed out that the rapper supported a 2017 campaign that raised £ 2m for the victims of the attack.