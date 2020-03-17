The mayor of New Orleans issues a coronavirus order that prohibits sales of weapons

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) last week signed a coronavirus emergency order that barred him from selling and transporting firearms.

She signed a follow-up proclamation on March 16, 2020, emphasizing her emergency powers to “suspend or limit the sale, distribution or transportation of alcoholic beverages”.

The statement declaring the mayor’s power to restrict sales and transportation of handguns says he is “empowered, if necessary, to suspend or limit the sale of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives and fuels.”

On March 16, 2020, the Second Amendment foundation responded to Cantrell’s claims by firearms emergency powers, reminding them that they sued for a Second Amendment violation after Hurricane Katrina. it will during the coronavirus era if needed.

SAF Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said:

After Hurricane Katrina, we sued the city when Mayor Ray Nagin’s administration began to confiscate the firearms of law-abiding citizens for no reason. The federal court ordered the city to cease confiscation.

Then we sued New Orleans and we will. The presence of an unpleasant illness does not suspend any part of the Bill, regardless of what some municipal, state, or even federal politician may think. While we certainly recognize the severity of this virus and its ability to spread rapidly, treating Covid-19 and taking steps to prevent it from infecting more people has nothing to do with exercising the right to keep and keep your arms underneath. the second. Amendment

Gottlieb added: “Legally licensed people to carry them should not have their right to sudden restraint because some politician panicked. We would not have allowed it before or will now allow it.”

On March 14, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Champaign, Illinois, Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen (D) issued a coronavirus emergency order giving him the power to stop ammunition and firearms sales. in the city.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.