The Mayor of NYC de Blasio Announces Schools Will Be Closed for the remainder of the Academic Year

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 30: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to the press when USNS Comfort arrives at Pier 90 on March 30, 2020 in New York City. The Comfort, a naval hospital ship, is equipped to receive patients within 24 hours but will not treat patients with COVID-19. 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms of the ship will help relieve pressure on New York hospitals, many of which are now filled with COVID-19 patients. (Photo by John Lamparski / Getty Images)

John Lamparski / Getty

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday morning that schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

“After careful consideration, I announced today that public schools in New York City will remain closed for the remainder of this school year. There is nothing easy about this decision,” de Blasio told a coronavirus press conference.

The Mayor initially had a school that opened on April 20, after spring break. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo later said the school would remain closed until April 29. New York City school years usually end at the end of June. The school will continue to educate children through distance learning, which, according to de Blasio, has been successful so far.

The Mayor said that opening an academic school year would not be realistic because a lot of “time needed” would be needed for schools to get ready to accept children. That means children will only return to school for a few weeks, which he said “won’t add that much to their lives academically.”

“The risk is not greater than the prize … There is no clear reason for what we will get to help our children, but the challenges and problems are very, very clear,” de Blasio said.

The mayor regretted the fact that “the aim of his administration to make our schools better for all our children” would be postponed, especially because the negative effects of schools would close on children who were already dealing with “the apparent inequality in the school system,” even though it was is “the right thing to do.”

“This will definitely help us save lives because it will help us to ensure that the strategies that have worked – shelter, social distance, and all focused strategies that eventually begin to bear fruit – they need time to continue to be effective,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said he does not want a revival where the virus returns at a worse rate than before, and that the city must be careful because they work to continue to slow the spread by avoiding “jumping into it immediately and regretting it later.” De Blasio said, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agreed with this sentiment.

“He values ​​the feeling of caution and caution, because the most important mission for all of us in New York City, and all of us in this country, is to end this crisis,” de Blasio said.