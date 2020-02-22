[The mayor of Palm Springs strikes again right after Trump suggests “Windmills,quot as hell “for the duration of the marketing campaign rally – Up News Information Los Angeles]

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors fired on President Donald Trump on Friday following the president’s the latest opinions exploded the Palm Springs windmills indicating they “seem like hell.”

Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Colorado a working day following generating a three-hour take a look at to the Rancho Mirage estate of Oracle President Larry Ellison when he criticized desert landmarks.

“They are in all places. They are closed. They are rotting. They look like hell,” he mentioned.

Kors responded by calling the windmills “especially wonderful,quot and praised the city’s search for 100 p.c carbon-absolutely free electrical power in the face of local weather adjust.

“It is unfortunate that, at this crucial minute in our background, we have a president who lies and denigrates cleanse environmentally friendly energy when hugging and advertising soiled vitality, this sort of as the extraction of coal and oil offshore, which is destroying our planet,” Kors stated in a statement.

Trump has accused windmills of killing birds and bald eagles, as nicely as getting an eyesore.

The president made similar feedback about windmills although campaigning in 2016.

As reported by The Desert Sun, for the duration of a segment on Herman Cain’s radio display, Trump explained they seemed like a “junk lawn,quot and that it was “the worst he has ever viewed.”

