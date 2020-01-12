The Mayor of Sapporo meets with IOC boss Thomas Bach to apply for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Loading...

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The Mayor of Sapporo, Katsuhiro Akimoto, met with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, in Lausanne on Saturday to discuss the city’s proposal to host the 2030 Winter Games.

Sapporo, the venue of the 1972 Olympic Games, reiterated its intention to bid for the multisport event for the second time last month.

City officials on the north island of Hokkaido hope that their role as the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Marathon will strengthen their bid for 2030.

Akimoto said he received positive feedback from Bach at the meeting, which also included Olympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, who had been elected to the IOC the previous day.

“President Bach spoke positively (about the offer). Together with the JOC, I would like to enter into dialogue with the IOC, ”said Akimoto.

Bach said it was too early to determine the host city, but he was impressed by the mayor’s presentation.

The Japanese Olympic Committee initially wanted Sapporo to host the 2026 Winter Games, but the city had preferred to bid for 2030. However, a major earthquake in September 2018 ruled out 2026.

