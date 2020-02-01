The Mayor of Temple Terrace faces tough action by the Florida Ethics Commission

TEMPEL TERRASSE, Florida (WFLA) – The Mayor of Temple Terrace, Melody Jurado, came into office with an impressive resume. in psychology. But after eight on your side started asking questions about this degree, a government agency opened its own investigation.

The Florida Ethics Commission lawyer issued a statement that the mayor had instructed city officials to publish a biography alleging that Jurado had a P.h.D. from the University of Illinois then changed the biography to include a P.h.D. from Lasalle University in Louisiana.

The problem is that Lasalle University was raided by the F.B.I. In 1996 and later it turned out that it was only a diploma mill that had no accredited degrees.

The Florida Department of Health issued an injunction ordering Jurado to stop claiming to be a psychologist.

The letter from the Ministry of Health states that Jurado described himself as a “psychologist for industrial organizations”.

According to Department of Health records, Jurado is not a licensed psychologist in the state of Florida.

Former Temple Terrace Democrats leader Amina Spahic told Steve Andrews that she believed the mayor had misled the public

“I understand that she may have been the victim of a university that turned out to be legitimate, but the FBI attacked this school in 1996, I think. At this point, one should understand that she (the doctor) is invalid. ”

The mayor has the right to hold a full hearing of evidence before the ethics committee to appeal the judgment.

Her lawyer did not answer a call to answer whether they would take this action. Jurado is faced with measures that can lead to criticism and even impeachment.