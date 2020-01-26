The Mayor of Wuhan expects another 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China

January 26 (UPI) – The mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, estimated that 45 percent of the 2,800 people suspected of being infected with the virus will turn into confirmed cases and the total number in the Chinese city will increase by at least 1,000.

Zhou added that 553 people who were confirmed to be infected with the virus were hospitalized, including 53 in critical condition, while another 643 unconfirmed carriers are under medical supervision.

Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter, has reported 618 confirmed cases and 43 deaths.

The Beijing City Health Department said on Sunday that 68 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the city.

A 9-month-old girl was included in the newly confirmed cases, the latest case that has been confirmed so far, the city said.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus across the country that killed 56 people.

Chinese health minister Ma Xiaowei said on Sunday that the virus appears to be getting stronger on Sunday and can be transmitted during an incubation period of one to 14 days.

“There are signs that the virus is becoming more contagious. These contagious agents (hidden carriers) make it much more difficult to fight the outbreak,” Ma said at a press conference. “According to observations, the virus can also be transmitted during the incubation period.”

Another severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, was not contagious during the incubation. From 2002 to 2003, SARS killed more than 600 people in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as 100 in other parts of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of the “accelerated spread” of the virus, as the number of cases has increased by 50 percent within 24 hours.

More than 50 million people in central China have been detained for banning and travel has been banned in 16 cities in Hubei Province where the virus was first reported.

Hong Kong Disneyland and the rival attraction Ocean Park closed on Sunday to respond to concerns about the Corona virus, and Shanghai Disneyland was also closed on Saturday.

Disneyland Hong Kong has decided to close the park to protect “the health and safety of our guests and actors” and said the guests would receive a refund.

The Chinese Football Association withdrew to host the women’s Olympic qualifying tournament next month, and Sydney, Australia, was chosen to replace them.

“We are confident that we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney,” said Chris Nikou, chairman of the Australian Football Association.

Several cruise companies, including Costa Crociere, MSC, Royal Caribbean and Genting Cruise Lines, have ceased cruising in mainland China. Cruise Industry News reports that sailing has been canceled at least until next week. Genting plans to continue operating from Hong Kong.

In addition, the semester at Seawill will distract MV World Odyssey from the expected port stop in Shanghai, China, and the planned stay in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will be extended by six days. Semester at Sea offers programs for more than 100 days traveling around the world.

Outside of China, the virus has been reported in 11 countries. Thailand has the most at seven, followed by Australia at four, three in the United States, France, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea; two in Vietnam and one each in Canada and Nepal.