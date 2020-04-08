The mayor orders the gathering, then police find his wife at a bar

The governor of Illinois filed a request with the public last week to comply with the state’s stay in the house. After police reported that people were still defending the law, the city manager said he advised the city police to use his decision in writing the resignation. and arrested.

“These are tough times and I ask you to stay home,” Brant Walker, the mayor of Alton, Illinois, said in a brief statement Friday.

Less than 48 hours later, police broke up a gathering at Hiram’s Tavern in downtown Alton. Among those in attendance: Walker’s wife.

Walker said in a statement Monday that police were investigating and stopping the gathering in violation of Illinois orders around the state around 1 p.m. Sunday. He said police also notified him that his wife was there.

“I have instructed the Chief of Police to take care of it as it would cause a citizen to violate the ‘Home Rule’ and to ensure that he does not receive special treatment,” Walker said. comments.

Illinois’ home bill prohibits all public and private gatherings of a number of people outside a family or living room. The Alton Police Department said in a press release it received several complaints that the tavern was still operating on the weekend.

Authorities were deemed unauthorized until Sunday when “many residents of Hiram’s Tavern were in the public area, clearly making decisions on the administration and the public request.” to follow, “according to the announcement.

Alton police confirmed to CNN that officers had reported a complaint for misconduct – a class action punishable by up to 364 days in jail and / or a fine. up to $ 2,500 – for everyone who gathered at the bar.

The president said in his comments that he was embarrassed by his wife’s actions.

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this example she presents without good judgment,” Walker said. “He is now facing the same consequences for his decision not to be harmed as anyone else who chose to violate the ‘Home Rule’ at the time this happened.”

“I am embarrassed by this incident and apologize to the Alton community for the embarrassment this incident may cause to our City,” he added.

CNN contacted the Walker office for further comment.

Alton is about 25 miles (40 km) from St. Louis. Louis, Missouri, and has a population of 26,528, according to the US Census.

.