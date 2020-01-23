The mayors focus on local issues rather than impeachment during the Washington conference

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Mayors from across the country are in Washington, sharing tricks of trading people in similar positions.

“There are a number of similarities on this issue that we all face,” said Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa.

Some of the issues raised by Mayor Castor are transport, infrastructure and sustainability.

She said tackling climate change in Tampa Bay is becoming more critical day by day.

“We need to see what we can do to mitigate the effects of climate change while taking action to reduce our carbon footprint as a community,” she said.

The mayors said they appreciated the connections they made at the conference.

“There are mayors from my region, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, but also mayors from across the country who are up to date and doing innovative things,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The conference takes place while the legislature is in the middle of an impeachment process. The mayors said it had no impact on their work.

“What is going on at the federal level doesn’t really break through,” added Castor.

She said that the mayors focus on local issues and improve their local communities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler agreed. He said the city government is the place where things get done.

“I wish Washington would work a bit more like our cities because I think we could do a little more,” said Adler.

The conference ends on Friday with a visit to the White House. The mayors will meet with President Trump to discuss community transformation.