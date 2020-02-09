The Meadowlands Arena made an unexpected comeback

The Meadowlands Arena in the 1990s when Bruce Springsteen played there 11 nights in a row.

What happens when tenants move out of a sports facility? This was the case for the Meadowlands Arena, also known in various places as the Izod Center, Continental Airlines Arena, and Brendan Byrne Arena after the Devils and Nets moved to newer facilities that were closer to public transportation. This also applied to the nearby Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum when the islanders moved to Brooklyn. However, as this step is gradually reversing, this is a little less worrying.

A new article by Allison Pries on NJ.com describes “Retired Life for the Arena,” as she puts it. It is no longer a music venue and there are no sporting events within the walls. Nevertheless, there is still a lot going on – but in a completely different way than before. The Meadowlands Arena features pre-tour musicians and film and television professionals involved in creating new works, including the NBC show Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. As Pries describes it, this was part of a concerted initiative by the state government:

The relationship between NBC and the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority, which owns the arena, is the by-product of a tax credit signed by Governor Phil Murphy and which came into effect last year to help film and digital media companies to convince the state.

It is a fascinating second act for a structure that is familiar to anyone who has visited the meadows. And it is another example of how ingenuity turns an unused resource into a thriving resource.

