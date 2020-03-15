The media accuse Trump of being fake in the news about Google’s detection tool claim

CNN and other media accuse President Trump of lying when he said that Google is developing an application to help those who can hire the Wuhan Coronavirus to take the test.

“Google is going to develop a website, it will do it quickly, unlike past websites, to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby site nearby,” President Trump said at a conference on Wednesday. press.

“Google has 1,700 engineers working right now. They have made a lot of progress. “

CNN now implies that the president’s comments are fake news.

“Google will never publish a nationwide website for coronavirus testing, contrary to President Donald Trump’s claims during a Friday news conference,” CNN stated.

“Instead, a health-focused subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, intends to launch a small-scale website next week to start choosing California-based patients.”

True, the triage application is being launched by an affiliate of Alphabet, in truth, but many people still use “Alphabet” and “Google” interchangeably. YouTube, for example, is still widely described as a “Google-owned company,” despite the fact that it is now technical property of Alphabet, which was created by Google executives in 2015 as part of the technology giant’s corporate restructuring.

In a tweet, Google confirmed that Verily is working on a triage application to be tested for the first time in California.

“We are developing a tool to assist triage individuals for Covid-19 testing,” the statement states.

“It is really in the early stages of development and it plans to test in the Bay Area, in the hope that it will expand more over time. We appreciate the support of government officials and industry partners, and thank the Google engineers who volunteered to be part of this effort.

Google’s statement that it hopes to expand the tool over time is not as optimistic as Trump’s claim that it will be “very quickly”.

But in all other respects, Trump’s statement confirms: the tech giant is working on a screening tool, it’s backed by government officials in its efforts, Google engineers have volunteered to work with it (it’s not if the number is 1,700) and trust that the tool is widely available.

In a statement to CNN, the White House reiterated that it is working with Google on the screening tool.

“The Trump administration is working with Google to develop a website for Americans to determine if a test is needed and, if so, to provide tests at a nearby site. We look forward to more details in the coming days. “

Is it insider information to Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company that wants to confidentially reveal their political wrongdoing or bias to your business? Reach Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the technology correspondent for Breitbart News.