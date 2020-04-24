The media have been “irresponsible” about Coronavirus: “They have made false claims, they have quoted false statistics”

Shortly after the House of Representatives voted to approve a coronavirus relief measure by an overwhelming 388-5 vote Thursday, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) said it was time to start planning for the reopening of the coronavirus. economy.

The Alabama Republican told Huntsville, AL’s WVNN, that he was concerned about the long-term deficit implications of coronavirus relief measures. However, he also took over the national media for what Byrne said was sometimes “irresponsible” coverage of the pandemic.

“I’m very concerned that we don’t think long term,” he said. “Sometimes I think about it, we don’t even think about what will happen tomorrow. We can’t just keep fighting money with this problem outside of Washington. You have to get the American economy going again. Now, I’m sorry for many of the voices in the national media, some of which I think have been irresponsible.They have made false claims.They have quoted false statistics.Then when it is proven to be false, they just walk away from it and act like it did not happen.We will continue to achieve that people who use the media have an agenda that does not match reality. ”

“Our job as public officials is to do well with the people we represent,” Byrne continued. “And that means we sometimes have to ignore these people on TV and ignore what their agenda is and make sure we do the balancing act that has to do us at a time like this. It’s not public health or economic health. You can do both at the same time. But you have to balance with each other. And I think we’re at that point when it’s time to start doing that balance. “

Byrne argued for a one-size-fits-all approach, but said it was time to start preparing.

“You can’t do it everywhere,” Byrne added. “Alabama will be able to open next Friday. New York can’t. There are other places that can’t do it. They are not, at this time. We need to reopen the American economy, in one phase, in one phase. And I think it’s time we started planning it and doing it. “

