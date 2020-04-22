The media obsess over Trump’s words while ignoring his actions

I know what you’re thinking Everyone knows he is a full-fledged, strong-mouthed, fat-spoken Yankee. You know … Don. Gift of Queens. The real estate mogul who flatters his name in gold on everything he owns. The guy who seeks fights with journalists in entertaining defeats worthy of the wrestling circuit.

“When someone is the president of the United States, authority is total,” Mr. Trump recently told reporters questioning his authority in this time of crisis. “And that’s the way it has been.”

Let’s leave out the stupidity of journalists for a second. They are always wavering between accusing Mr Trump of not doing enough and doing too much. They will demand whatever is needed at any given time to tarnish, ridicule or harm this President.

Mr Trump’s claim on “full” authority sent the jackals back to the Constitution to declare that Mr Trump behaved more like a king. Suddenly, the press body had burst into the hustle and bustle of federalism.

Well, good for them. They will again pick a king and scratch himself behind his ears with his scepter as soon as the next Barack Obama enters the White House.

As usual, the problem here is that even after years of listening to Mr. Trump, these demons have no idea what Mr. Trump is talking about or what he means. It is clear that the President does not believe he has “total” authority. (Think of everything you could have achieved if you did!)

Instead of pronouncing their words, they should consider their actions.

Last week, he advised that it was the governors – not the president – who had really the front-line authority to ease restrictions on reopening the economy.

This is because the President understands that his highest authority during these times is simply that he has the largest cattle. Press conferences Americans are tune in to. He is the man with the largest pulpit.

And, as a wise leader, he knows that this is where his authority begins to force people to quarantine. And he knows that’s where it ends.

The president obviously has specific authorities in times of national crisis to take other bold actions, such as closing borders or prohibiting foreigners from flying to the country. And he did.

But when it comes to forcing American citizens to stay home, he can only advise.

True stupidity begins when state and local authorities start arresting preachers or quoting people to appear at church or chasing after people running along an empty beach. The First Amendment to the Constitution cannot be clearer about the right of Americans to peacefully meet. And the right of Americans to attend churches without altering government agents.

Only a silly complete politician would test that authority by arresting, detaining, or physically banning going to church.

The whole case will be quickly fired at the top of the court, where the Supreme Court would flatly rally all actions as unconstitutional.

This would undermine the future ruler’s ability to use the bully pulpit to advance public safety, as will be needed in the next pandemic.

Charles Hurt is an opinion editor at The Washington Times. He can be contacted at churt@washingtontimes.com or @charleshurt on Twitter.