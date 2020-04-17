The media would destroy Republicans for what Nancy Pelosi is doing to block PPP funding

On Thursday, the $ 350 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ran out of money, after having disbursed all its funds to small businesses around the country.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sat in her mansion in San Francisco, refusing to call again to sit in the basement and enjoying gourmet ice cream in her freezer. $ 24,000.

Not only that: Pelosi was proud of her self-indulgence, tweeting this week on CBS’s “Late, Late Show.”

We have all found ways to stay in the mood during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill the freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Back in Washington, Pelosi-led Senate Democrats continued to block Republican attempts to pass the $ 250 million extension to the PPP by unanimous consent, that is, without requiring all senators to stand and vote in. person.

Democrats want to add all kinds of other riders, such as $ 150 billion for states, $ 100 billion for hospitals and scenarios for women and minorities. Republicans say everything that’s debatable, but for now they want a “clean” bill that simply pays for the PPP.

This is a completely reasonable request in the circumstances of an emergency.

But Pelosi has, for more than a week, refused to come up with the idea.

Last Thursday, two days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked for $ 250 billion, Pelosi told reporters that there was “no data on why we need it”.

As if the thousands of small business closures and the millions of jobs lost each week of the shutdown were not enough data to convince her of the need for emergency action.

Even some Democrats have had enough. Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Tina Smith (D-MN) asked their party to approve the PPP. But his protests have fallen on deaf ears. Pelosi wants to increase the pain, waiting for voters to blame Trump.

If Republican Paul Ryan had still been a speaker and had been blocking a “clean” spending bill, he would have now been pushed to the pitch by angry Capitol Hill journalists.

When Republicans closed the government in 2013 to oppose the Obamacare implementation, President Barack Obama called it “life or death.” The media agreed.

Now that lives and livelihoods are at stake, the media are silent.

Pelosi knows the media will let her escape.

That’s why he dedicated himself to letting the cameras come to his home, showing Americans – millions of whom are running out of money for basic necessities like food – the amount of ice cream he intends to eat.

Apart from the conservative media, which have shown the expected outrage, the mainstream media have been shrunk. They show no interest in holding Pelosi responsible for what Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the Senate minority leader, does for the U.S. economy.

Pelosi’s behavior on PPP is part of a pattern. It also delayed the passage of the emergency bill, moving from San Francisco to undoing bipartisan negotiations in the Senate. He insisted on drafting his own version of the bill, which includes gifts to left-wing special interest groups and urgent priorities such as “ballot papers” (recognized as “fraud” in states outside of California). ).

During the delay resulting from Pelosi’s antics, millions more were lost.

The president knew that his bill would not pass. But she wanted to deny President Donald Trump a victory. Since the beginning of the crisis, she and her party have tried to pretend that she is none.

Pelosi deliberately omitted the president from his national coronavirus speech in March. He then boasted “quick action” by Congress to approve emergency funding.

But once Trump began calling for more relief, including the PPP, he found every reason to delay.

As the Pelosi company goes down, more and more small American companies are forced to close their doors and lay off workers. The media is to blame – they would never have let a Republican do that. Its dual level is killing American jobs.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10 p.m. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). Her new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is the recipient of the Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship 2018. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.