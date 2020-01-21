The medical marijuana company is looking for space to build a new collection center in Baton Rouge, Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A medical marijuana company has large expansion plans for its Louisiana operations and is separately campaigning for hemp growers to support the upcoming launch of CBD products.

Wellcana Group, one of only two state-approved medical marijuana companies, is looking for space to build a 100,000-square-foot marijuana greenhouse and warehouse, according to The Advocate, at locations between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

The company assumes that the expansion will create between 100 and 200 new full-time and part-time jobs.

The new facility would also serve as a collection point for hemp grown by local farmers for Wellcana’s planned introduction to CBD products.

Hemp is used to make CBD. The suddenly popular compound marketers say that they can treat a range of diseases without overwhelming consumers. The state’s industrial hemp plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in December.

Wellcana chief executive officer John Davis says that a contract for the new facility is expected to be signed shortly, probably in collaboration with a small town. Davis didn’t go into the place or the negotiations.

Wellcana has an exclusive license from Louisiana State University to manufacture medical marijuana products. Southern University holds the state’s second license and has signed a contract with another company that is expected to start operating this year.