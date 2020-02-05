The medic’s daughter dies after responding to a fire in his own home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WGHP) – A paramedic has lost his daughter in a fire in his own home near Elon, according to firefighters.

The Altamahaw Ossipee fire department responded to the house fire on Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m., the department said in a press release.

It was the home of medic Eddie Thomas, who was one of the helpers, fire chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. told WGHP.

On the way, emergency teams learned that there might be someone trapped inside. The first unit in the scene quickly began to extinguish the flames and find the person.

The crews found Thomas’ daughter and took her out of the burning house.

Rescue workers used CPR and Thomas also worked to save his daughter’s life before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The Alamance County Fire Marshall Office and the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross helps the family.

“The A-O fire department is saddened by this tragic event,” said the fire department in a press release. “… Please leave the member of our department and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A Go Fund Me was set up for him and his family to help with medical expenses, funeral expenses and property damage. “

