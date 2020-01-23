The Medieval Times of New Jersey brings 11th-century Spain to life through the royal festival and tournament

LYNDHURST, New Jersey – From knight jousts to enchanting horse performances, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey will take you back in time and make you feel like an 11th century royal.

“When you come to the castle, you are here to celebrate a great tournament to determine the champion of the kingdom. You can enter my great castle, greet the nobles and enjoy the great tournament,” said Queen Maria Isabella, leader of the Spanish themed castle.

While you take advantage of the pomp and royal circumstances and watch the six knights compete, you will enjoy a dinner without utensils which includes garlic bread, bisque tomato soup, chicken roast, sweet corn in butter, potatoes sprinkled with herbs and dessert from the castle.

The Royal Court also offers a vegetarian option that includes hummus, pita bread and a three-bean stew.

“The tournament is the best way to celebrate anything, from a day with the family to milestone anniversaries, you name it, it’s a wonderful evening you will never forget,” said the Queen. Maria Isabella.

