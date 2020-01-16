The meeting between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk takes place as a public picture of AJ

Anthony Joshua sat down with Oleksandr Usyk’s advertising representatives for a meeting in London on Thursday.

The combined heavyweight world champion held talks with his promoter Eddie Hearn (who also promotes Usyk), his manager Freddie Cunningham and Usyk’s K2 promoter Alex Krassyuk at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair.

Joshua was the WBA, WBO and IBF title, but could lose one of them before his next fight

Oleksandr Usyk left the Cruiserweight Division as the undisputed champion

After the meeting, AJ did something quite unusual for him and posted it publicly to let the world know that the talks had taken place.

Joshua said, “Good to meet Eddie Hearn, Alex Krassyuk and the 258 management. Talking all things boxing. #JoshuaVsUsyk ”

Krassyuk said: Interesting talks in London with Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua. “

As Hearn wrote, “Planning further meetings for 2020.”

Joshua, Krassyuk and Hearn all reported on the meeting

Joshua is currently in a difficult situation because after recovering his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world championships from Andy Ruiz Jr. on December 7th, he now has two mandates to deal with.

The IBF has ordered the British to defend himself against Kubrat Pulev, while the WBO wants him to face Usyk. None of the sanctioning bodies is currently ready to move.

AJ was expected to compete against Pulev and then Usyk next, though this meeting may indicate that he is ready to jump straight into the cruiserweight ex-king.

However, today’s talks could only have been an attempt to work out a deal that Usyk will agree to play Joshua against Pulev the next time before he meets him later in the year.

