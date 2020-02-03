The memorial service will continue on Monday for Stephen Reed, the late mayor of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. – The memorial service for the late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed, will continue on Monday morning.

Reed died on Saturday, January 25th, after a ten-year battle with cancer.

At the age of 70, Reed tragically lost his life when he developed prostate cancer. He was Mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years and is known for revitalizing the downtown business district and creating City Island.

On Monday, a funeral service will be held in St. Patrick’s Cathedral on the 200th block of State Street in Harrisburg from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A private funeral for the family takes place after the fair.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a public wake and remembrance will take place in the Cork and Fork Restaurant at State Street 200 in Harrisburg.

Before he was elected Mayor of Harrisburg in 1982, he served as Dauphin County Commissioner and as State House Representative for Harrisburg (103rd).

Reed’s family is asking to make one of the following donations instead of flowers: