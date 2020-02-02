The memory of SARS is related to the Wuhan virus. How to compare the outbreaks

The Wuhan corona virus has triggered an alarm worldwide, but has also raised memories of a deadly virus in Asia.

For many, the recent outbreak appears to be incredibly similar to 2003, when severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) occurred in the region, infecting over 8,000 people, and killing 774 people.

Like SARS, this latest outbreak is caused by a coronavirus, a family of viruses that is common in animals from colds to more serious diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The Wuhan corona virus and SARS are caused by a similar virus, but they are not exactly the same. So the two stack up.

origin

Both the SARS and Wuhan outbreaks started in China – and it is believed that both have occurred in wildlife markets.

Scientists believe that the coronavirus behind SARS came from a reservoir of bats that then spread to the civet, a wild animal that was considered a delicacy in parts of southern China, then humans.

In the event of this recent outbreak, this was attributed to Wuhan’s now closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which featured a number of wild animals for sale, including raccoon dogs and snakes. Experts believe that the coronavirus was transmitted from animals – possibly snakes – and then transmitted to humans, probably also from bats.

According to SARS, China banned slaughtering and eating civet cats. This time, China went one step further: on January 26, the government announced that the sale of wild animals was prohibited across the country.

Number of infections

More than 7,700 people have been infected worldwide since the first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in December.

In comparison, there were 8,098 confirmed cases of SARS between November 2002 and July 2003.

It took less than two months for around 75% of people infected with SARS to become infected over a period of nine months.

In China, the number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases exceeded the number of SARS-infected cases in 2002 and 2003.

To date, at least 7,711 cases have been reported in mainland China, compared to 5,327 confirmed SARS cases on August 16, 2003, the last time the Chinese Ministry of Health reported such data.

Since 2003, domestic and international trips to China have increased dramatically, which can help spread the disease faster. According to the Chinese government, the number of tourists leaving the country rose from 16.6 million trips in 2003 to 149.7 million in 2018.

It is worth noting that this outbreak occurred in the worst time of year for China – the Lunar New Year – when millions of people travel home to visit their family.

According to Wuhan’s cultural and tourism bureau, there were 4,096 Wuhan tourists abroad on January 27.

Number of deaths

During the 2003 SARS outbreak, 774 people died. The vast majority of deaths occurred in mainland China and Hong Kong.

This time 170 people died of the virus – and so far they have all been to mainland China.

The best thing to consider when comparing deaths is the mortality rate – the measure of what percentage of those infected end up dying.

The mortality rate for the Wuhan virus is currently around 2% – well below that of SARS at 9.6%. It is also smaller than the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) – another type of coronavirus – with a mortality rate of 35%.

But This calculation is only as good as the numbers given. Some experts are concerned that we may not have an accurate picture of the number infected in China due to a lack of test kits.

Identification of the virus

One of the biggest differences between SARS and this current outbreak is how quickly it was reported and how quickly scientists were able to identify it.

China informed the World Health Organization of the new virus on December 31, 2019, about three weeks after the first case was discovered. The virus behind the outbreak was identified on January 7. This is as fast as any other developed country could have seen it, said Ian Lipkin, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, who worked on curbing SARS in 2003.

Genome sequencing has a tremendous impact – other countries can develop tests for the virus early and examine the virus

China kept the disease under lock and key during the SARS. The disease was first reported publicly in February 2003, but at that time five people had died in Guangdong Province, China, and another 300 had contracted the disease.

It wasn’t until five months after the SARS outbreak began that American and Canadian scientists announced that they had sequenced the genome that is believed to be the cause of this virus. Already in 2003 the health authorities had to fight with ignorance about the virus.

So this time, China did things differently. Beijing not only had the scientific skills to identify the genome, but also informed other countries about it.

However, there were still questions about how transparent China was. There are still concerns that the scale of the problem could be far worse than the official figures.