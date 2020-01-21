The merger of Japanese opposition parties remains elusive as DPP lawmakers oppose the immediate measures

The effort to merge Japan’s two largest opposition parties came to a standstill on Tuesday after the Democratic People’s Party failed to reach an internal consensus before the consolidation deadline the previous day.

“We find it unfortunate, although we believe that the DPP … did the best possible job.” However, we believe that at this point we have not yet reached an agreement between our and their borders, ”said Tetsuro Fukuyama, Secretary General of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Tuesday afternoon after meeting with DPP General Secretary Hirofumi Hirano. He added that the two parties will continue to work together in the state parliament.

The parties worked for weeks on the proposed consolidation to create a “formidable alternative” to the government bloc – the Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and coalition partner Komeito – at the start of the state session. Which was Monday. Fukuyama’s comment signals that the merger proposal will be put on hold at least for the time being.

On Monday evening, a group of DPP lawmakers asked the party leadership to implement the coalition idea immediately, but the proposal was rejected.

Keisuke Tsumura, deputy chairman of the DPP and a six-year-old member of the House of Commons, said a proposal to act immediately on a merger was shot down by 28 votes to 21 with six abstentions.

He had submitted the resolution at a general meeting with other party legislators.

The purpose of the proposal was to clarify the intention to merge and continue consultations with the CDP.

In the proposal, 21 DPP lawmakers expressed their support for the confirmed points of the agreement – from a meeting between CDP member Fukuyama and DPP member Hirano on December 27 – signaling the need for the two parties to merge.

While the CDP, a center-left party, agreed on the idea of ​​the merger, the DPP, a center-right party, was split before the developments on Monday.

CDP chief Yukio Edano proposed over the weekend to drop the merger talks if the DPP failed to reach consensus by Monday.

DPP chairman Yuichiro Tamaki was cautious when it came to reaching an agreement. He is apparently concerned about a possible attempt by the CDP to take over because he believes DPP funds would be looted.

To downplay the concerns of an internal separation within the DPP, the party’s legislators have reaffirmed Tamaki’s proposal and his determination to continue negotiations with the CDP over a possible new party name, manifestos, policies, and party personnel.

The parliamentary groups of the two parties have been integrated into the state parliament since September. These groups differ from the political parties and are not obliged to share a political platform. They are the main legislative units. The time allowed for all parliamentary committee deliberations to answer questions depends on their size.