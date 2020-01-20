The merger of Japanese opposition parties remains elusive as DPP lawmakers oppose the immediate measures

A faction of the Democratic Party for the People, wishing to join forces with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday, urged the party leadership to implement the idea immediately, but the proposal was rejected.

In view of the development on Monday, the ball is now in the CDP court whether the ongoing merger talks between the two main opposition parties should continue.

Keisuke Tsumura, deputy chairman of the DPP and a six-year-old member of the House of Commons, said a proposal for immediate action, a merger, was shot down with 21-28 votes, with six abstentions.

He had submitted the resolution to other party legislators at a general meeting on Monday evening, the first day of this year’s ordinary session of the state parliament.

The purpose of the proposal was to clarify the intention to merge and continue consultations with the CDP.

In the proposal, 21 DPP lawmakers expressed their support for the confirmed points – after a meeting between CDP General Secretary Tetsuro Fukuyama and DPP General Secretary Hirofumi Hirano on December 27 – that the two parties would have to merge.

The parties worked for weeks on the proposed consolidation to create a “formidable alternative” to the government bloc – the Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Komeito – at the start of the state session.

While the CDP, a center-left party, agreed on the idea of ​​the merger, the DPP, a center-right party, was split before the developments on Monday. CDP chief Yukio Edano proposed over the weekend to drop the merger talks if the DPP failed to reach consensus by Monday.

Tamaki had been cautious about reaching an agreement and had said that no arbitrary time limit should be set. He is apparently concerned about a possible attempt by the CDP to take over because he believes DPP funds would be looted.

To downplay concerns about internal separation within the DPP, the party legislature expressed its support for Tamaki in the proposal and his determination to continue negotiations with the CDP over a possible new party name, manifesto, policy, and party personnel.