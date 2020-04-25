The merkel bemoans lacked rain as the German feared for its forests

GUMMERSBACH – Germany’s forests, which occupy one third of its territory and as part of its cultural landscape as physical, are in danger.

At the annual “Germany Day,” Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video message to highlight a growing threat from climate change.

The last two unusually hot and dry summers have weakened millions of trees, lowering their defenses against bark nests, which can be deadly in ancient forests.

And after a particularly dry April, with two months still in the summer, a forest fire is expected to unfold near the town of Gummersbach in western Germany this week.

“We’ve noticed these days that there is not enough rainfall in many areas of Germany,” Merkel said.

Danny Ohnesorge, head of the German Wood Industry Association, told German radio that there was only 5% of average rainfall in April and that, if the drought persists, trees could die.

Concern has been raised in recent years about the impact of climate change on Germany’s heavy forests, views of many of these Romantic legends, legends and fairy tales.

Ursula Heinen-Esser, North Rhine-Westphalia’s western state minister of environment, said the ground was wet enough by the beginning of March.

“In a couple of weeks, it’s completely reversed, and we’re talking about it now,” he said. “It also has a great impact on the forest and the infestation barrier.”

There is always an increased risk of forest fires from spring from dry, dead leaves that lie on the ground before new plants grow, but this is especially acute this year, says Mathias Niesar from the team forests and state climate protection.

“This is a very explosive situation, where there are really only a few sparks or a spark that could cause such a disaster here,” he told Reuters television. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)