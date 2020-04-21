The mess behind SoftBank’s $ 3 billion deal

This is a web version of Fortune’s newsletter on deal and dealmaker term sheets. Please sign up here.

Earlier this year, SoftBank abandoned a $ 3 billion deal to buy shares from existing stakeholders.

The deal allows WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann to make about $ 1 billion in his stake, a company whose valuation has dropped from $ 47 billion to $ 1 billion.

So, last year, when SoftBank agreed to the deal, Neumann was ready to leave the coworking company as a millionaire. He’s now an estimated million-dollar millionaire, according to a telecommunications lawyer, and intends to sue SoftBank.

When Neumann’s lawyer sent a letter to Softbank, he said he retained his rights.

Meanwhile, previously not revealed in the deal: the amount other investors can stand to get from it. According to the new Bloomberg report, Benchmark has bid for $ 627 million worth of shares and an entity related to WeWork director Lew Frankfort has bid about $ 40.3 million. In another statement, the WeWork special committee also added that 850 WeWork employees have bid on more than $ 450 million in stock.

A WeWork special committee, in which Frankfort and Benchmark Capital Bruce Dunley Bee sit, filed a lawsuit on April 7 for a previously unsuccessful deal. SoftBank argues that the Commission has no authority to represent WeWork.

Important subnote: It’s not just liquidity for existing shareholders. SoftBank’s withdrawal will also prevent WeWork from accessing approximately $ 1.1 billion in debt financing from the Japanese giant.

debt: Coronavirus has ruined retailers who rely on foot traffic. Niemann Marcus will now be the first major US department store chain to seek bankruptcy protection by a pandemic. Companies already in debt are reportedly negotiating “total hundreds of millions of dollars” in loans to sustain themselves through the bankruptcy process. Ares Management Coop and the Canadian Pension Planning and Investment Committee support the company.

But as department stores suffer, discount retailers may come out of the coronavirus in a better way.

$ 350 billion isn’t cool. $ 1 trillion: The First Senate Potential Votes on Incentives to Fund More of the Paycheck Protection Program After the First $ 350 Billion PPP Round Runs in Just Two Weeks, Many Left Behind the Cold I will meet for today. The current package includes $ 370 billion for small businesses, $ 75 billion for hospitals, and $ 25 billion for testing.

Expect another crazy scramble. The second round is expected to dry faster than the first round as banks are accustomed to handling large amounts of PPP funds. Banking industry representatives have told Politico that they need nearly $ 1 trillion in program to meet demand given a burning rate of around $ 50 billion per day.

New votes come after a messy rollout for the first program because Washington prioritized speed over subtlety. Currently, SMEs have sued banks such as JPMorgan and Wells Fargo whose mission is to look at loans, arguing that the banks prioritized the most lucrative transactions [lenders have been I paid a 5% commission].

Hedge funds and large hospitality chains, on the other hand, line up for PPP payments. While technically eligible for a loan allowed under the program’s loose eligibility guidelines, it is probably not the intended recipient.

